पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिक्यारिटी गार्ड को डिप्रेशन???:हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी ने खुद को गोली मारकर खुदकुशी की, मौके पर मौत

यमुनानगर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आत्महत्या क्यों की, अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है, लेकिन पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
आत्महत्या क्यों की, अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है, लेकिन पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर की सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी ने शुक्रवार देर रात खुद को गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। वह यमुनानगर जिले के गांव गूंदियानी माजरी का रहने वाला था। आत्महत्या क्यों की, अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है, लेकिन पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हर पहलू से जांच की जाएगी।

मृतक की पहचान 35 वर्षीय जितेंद्र के रूप में हुई है। उसने अपनी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से खुद को कनपटी पर गोली मारी। गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर बराबर के कमरे में सो रहे उसके मां-बाप दौड़े आए, लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। वारदात का पता लगते ही SP कमलदीप गोयल, DSP रणधीर सिंह व थाना प्रभारी गुरदेव सिंह भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

मां-बाप ने बताया कि जितेंद्र दो दिन पहले घर आया था। फिर वापस ड्यूटी पर चला गया था। शुक्रवार को वह दोबारा घर आया। अकसर उसकी सर्विस रिवॉल्वर उसके साथ होती थी। जितेंद्र ने गांव की ही युवती से साल 2012 में लव मैरिज की थी। उसके दो बच्चे एक बेटा और एक बेटी हैं। वारदात के वक्त पत्नी बच्चों को लेकर मायके गई हुई थी।

मृतक के पिता प्यारेलाल ने बताया है कि उनकी किसी से कोई रंजिश नहीं है। घर में किसी तरह का कोई तनाव भी नहीं था। जितेंद्र का छोटा भाई होमगार्ड में ड्यूटी करता है। रादौर थाना प्रभारी गुरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि परिवार से बात की गई है। मानसिक परेशानी की वजह से जितेंद्र के आत्महत्या किए जाने की बात कही जा रही है। फिलहाल 174 की कार्रवाई की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser