  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • Haryana Coronavirus Lockdon Private Schools, FFRC Ordered Private Schools To Charge Not Increased Tutuon Fee

हरियाणा एफएफआरसी का बड़ा फैसला:ट्यूशन फीस बिना बढ़ाए लेनी होगी राज्य के निजी स्कूलों को, विद्यार्थियों को रेगुलर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराने वाले स्कूल ही ले सकेंगे यह फीस

चंडीगढ़/पानीपत38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राइवेट स्कूलों की तरफ से सिर्फ ट्यूशन फीस लेने के आदेश को नहीं माने जाने के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक। -फाइल फोटो
  • चेतावनी-आदेश नहीं मानने वाले स्कूलों के खिलाफ शिक्षा नियमावली की धारा 158 ए के तहत उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी
  • हरियाणा अभिभावक एकता मंच का कहना-पहले जारी बढ़ी फीस वापस करने या एडजस्ट करने का ऑर्डर भी नहीं माना स्कूलों ने

हरियाणा के प्राइवेट स्‍कूलों में ट्यूशन फीस वसूली के लिए शुक्रवार को एक नया आदेश आया है। पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद प्रदेश के शिक्षा निदेशक द्वारा जारी आदेश का पालन नहीं किए जाने पर फीस एंड फंड रेगुलेटरी कमेटी (एफएफआरसी) ने कड़ा संज्ञान लिया है। कमेटी चेयरमैन की भूमिका निभा रहे फरीदाबाद के मंडल कमिश्नर ने सभी स्कूल प्रबंधकों से कहा है कि अभिभावकों से सिर्फ बिना बढ़ाई गई ट्यूशन फीस ही मासिक आधार पर ली जाए। यह ट्यूशन फीस भी वही स्कूल ले सकेंगे, जो अपने विद्यार्थियों को रेगुलर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करा रहे हैं।

दरअसल, कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बीच फीस नहीं लिए जाने का मसला हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। इसी बीच हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद हरियाणा शिक्षा निदेशक ने 10 अक्टूबर को निजी स्कूलों को सिर्फ ट्यूशन फीस ही लेने का आदेश जारी किया था। अब इस आदेश के उल्लंघन की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। इन्हें नियंत्रितकरने के लिए अब एफएफआरसी की तरफ से नया आदेश जारी किया गया है। एफएफआरसी के चेयरमैन संजय जून (फरीदाबाद के मंडल कमिश्नर) ने पत्र जारी किया है कि निजी स्कूल प्रबंधक अभिभावकों से सिर्फ बिना बढ़ाई ट्यूशन फीस ही मासिक आधार पर लें। इसके अलावा अन्य कोई फंड न लें। आदेश के मुताबिक यह बिना बढ़ी ट्यूशन फीस भी विद्यार्थियों को रेगुलर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करा रहे वही स्कूल ही ले सकेंगे। वहीं चेतावनी दी गई है कि ऐसा नहीं करने वाले स्कूलों के खिलाफ शिक्षा नियमावली की धारा 158 ए के तहत उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उधर, इस मामले को लेकर अभिभावकों ने भी अपनी राय रखी है। फीस के संबंध में अभिभावकों की शिकायतें सरकार तक पहुंचाने वाले हरियाणा अभिभावक एकता मंच का कहना है कि इससे पहले भी एफएफआरसी चेयरमैन ने बढ़ी हुई ट्यूशन फीस और अन्य फंडों में ली गई फीस वापस करने संबंधी आदेश जारी किया था। कहा था कि या तो वापस करें या आगे की फीस में एडजस्ट करें, लेकिन स्कूल प्रबंधकों ने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया। अब देखना होगा कि स्कूल प्रबंधक इस नए आदेश का कितना पालन करेंगे।

