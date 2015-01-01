पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकिता तोमर मर्डर केस:हत्यारों को सजा दिलाने के लिए एसआईटी की 600 पन्नों की चार्जशीट तैयार, एक्सपर्ट्स के साथ 5 घंटे सलाह-मशवरा

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
हापुड़ मूल की बी-कॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा निकिता तोमर, जिसकी बीते दिनों अपहरण की कोशिश में हत्या कर दी गई थी। फाइल फोटो
  • बल्लभगढ़ में 26 अक्टूबर को पेपर देकर लौट रही छात्रा निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी
  • चार्जशीट में 60-61 गवाहों के बयान दर्ज किए गए हैं, सबसे अहम गवाह निकिता तोमर की सहेली

फरीदाबाद के निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड में आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने की पुलिस ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। एसआईटी ने 600 पन्नों की चार्जशीट तैयार की है। इसे गुरुवार को तो फाइल नहीं किया जा सका, लेकिन शुक्रवार को फाइल किए जाने की पूरी संभावना है। चार्जशीट में 60-61 गवाहों के बयान दर्ज किए गए हैं, जिनमें निकिता की सहेली के बयान को सबसे अहम माना जा रहा है।

बता दें, 26 अक्टूबर को फरीदाबाद के सेक्टर-23 स्थित अपना घर सोसायटी में रह रही हापुड़ मूल के परिवार की बेटी निकिता का कत्ल कर दिया गया था। 21 साल की बेटी निकिता बी-कॉम थर्ड ईयर की छात्रा थी और घटना के वक्त बल्लभगढ़ के अग्रवाल कॉलेज से पेपर देकर बाहर निकली थी। इसी दौरान इकतरफा प्यार में नूंह से कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद के चचेरे भाई तौसीफ ने अपने एक दोस्त रेहान की मदद से कार में निकिता को अगवा करने की कोशिश की। इसी कोशिश में तौसीफ ने निकिता को गोली मार दी थी। पुलिस तौसीफ, रेहान और पिस्तौल उपलब्ध कराने वाले एक अन्य मददगार अजरुद्दीन को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। मामले में SIT जांच कर रही है। सरकार ने इस मामले की सुनवाई फास्टट्रैक कोर्ट में किए जाने की मंजूरी दे दी है।

गुरुवार को पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्शदीप सिंह ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि एसआईटी की चार्जशीट पूरी तरह से तैयार है। एक्सपर्ट से भी जांच-पड़ताल करा ली गई है। इसी प्रक्रिया के चलते गुरुवार को इसे फाइल नहीं किया जा सका, पर शुक्रवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर दिया जाएगा। पुलिस अधिकारी की मानें तो गुरुवार को पुलिस ने चार्जशीट पुख्ता बनाने के लिए डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी से सलाह की। इसका अध्ययन करने में 4 से 5 घंटे का वक्त लग गया, इसीलिए गुरुवार को फाइल नहीं हो सकी।

दूसरी ओर माना जा रहा है कि पुलिस ने चार्जशीट में हत्यारों को फांसी तक पहुंचाने के लिए सभी साक्ष्य एकत्र कर लिए हैं। करीब 600 पेज की चार्जशीट में 60-61 गवाहों के बयान दर्ज किए गए हैं और इनमें सबसे अहम गवाह निकिता तोमर की वह सहेली है, जिसने हत्यारों से उसे बचाने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया था।

