किसानों को दीवाली का तोहफा:हरियाणा सरकार ने बढ़ाए गन्ने के दाम, मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल का दावा- प्रदेश में मिल रहा है सबसे ज्यादा रेट

चंडीगढ़29 मिनट पहले
खेत से गन्ने की फसल उठाकर ले जाता किसान
  • गन्ने की अगेती किस्म का रेट 10 रुपये बढ़ाया गया, अब 350 रुपए मिलेंगे

हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रदेश के किसानों की मांग को पूरा करते हुए उन्हें दीवाली का बड़ा तोहफा दे दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने खुद इसकी घोषणा की। दरअसल, प्रदेश सरकार ने गन्ने के दामों में 10 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी कर दी है। अब गन्ने का रेट 350 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल होगा। पहले यह 340 रुपए था। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने दावा किया है कि देश में गन्ने का सबसे अधिक दाम हरियाणा में दिया जा रहा है। किसान काफी समय से इसकी मांग कर रहे थे।

