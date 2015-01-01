पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा सरकार ने बदला फैसला:अतिशबाजी के लिए दिए दो घंटे, दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 तक बेच और फोड़ सकेंगे पटाखे

चंडीगढ़37 मिनट पहले
हरियाण्मा के ख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल

हरियाणावासी अब दीवाली का त्योहार पटाखे फोड़कर मना सकते हैं, क्योंकि सरकार ने पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने की अनुमित दे दी है। इस संदर्भ में एक नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है। इसके तहत पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने के लिए सिर्फ दो घंटे का समय दिया गया है।

आदेशों में कहा गया है कि लोग दीवाली और गुरुपर्व लोग रात 8 से 10 बजे तक पटाखे फोड़ सकते हैं। क्रिसमस और नए साल की पूर्व संध्या को रात 11:55 से 12:30 बजे आतिशबाजी करने की अनुमति होगी। इसके बाद कोई पटाखे फोड़ते और बेचते पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

दरअसल, दीवाली से ठीक पहले एयर पॉल्युशन पर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने एक आदेश जारी किया था। NGT ने सेंट्रल मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ एनवायरमेंट एंड फॉरेस्ट (MoEF) और 4 अन्य राज्य सरकारों को नोटिस जारी करके 7 से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों पर बैन लगाने को कहा था।

आदेशों पर अमल करते हुए हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने राज्य में पटाखों की बिक्री और फोड़ने पर बैन लगाने का ऐलान किया था। विधानसभा सत्र के बाद मीडिया से रूबरू हुए सीएम ने कहा कि दीपावली पर कहीं भी पटाखों के स्टॉल लगाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

लेकिन 8 नवंबर को सरकार अपने इस फैसले से पलट गई। मुख्यमंत्री ने पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने की अनुमति देने का ऐलान कर दिया। उन्होंने घोषणा कर दी कि सिर्फ दो घंटे के लिए पटाखे बेचे जाएंगे और लोग इन्हीं दो घंटों में पटाखे फोड़ सकेंगे। सोमवार को इस फैसले का नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर दिया गया।

