हरियाणा में जहरीली शराब का मामला:शराब पीकर मरने वालों के परिजनों को दो-दो लाख राज्य की सरकार, खुर्दों पर भी कड़ी कार्रवाई का ऐलान

चंडीगढ़/सोनीपत33 मिनट पहले
गन्नौर के गुमड़ में पहुंचे शव तो ग्रामीण देर रात तक सड़क पर बैठे रहे।
  • बीते 5 दिन में सोनीपत में 36, पानीपत में 8 और फरीदाबाद में 3 की मौत शराब से होने की बात सामने आई
  • विधानसभा में विपक्ष ने घेरा तो गृहमंत्री अनिल विज ने सिर्फ पानीपत में 5 और सोनीपत में 4 लोगों की मौत की बात कही

हरियाणा में जहरीली शराब के सेवन से पिछले 5 दिन में 47 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। राज्य सरकार ने शनिवार को मृतकों के परिजनों को दो-दो लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देने का ऐलान किया है। साथ ही शराब को अवैध रूप से बेचने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की बात की जा रही है। यह अलग बात है कि मौतों के आंकड़े को लेकर प्रदेश की सरकार और हकीकत में बहुत बड़ा झोल है। शुक्रवार यह मसला विधानसभा सेशन में भी उठा और इस दौरान गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने सिर्फ 9 लोगों की मौत की बात कही।

बताते चलें कि पिछले पांच दिन में जहरीली शराब के सेवन से हरियाणा में 47 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा सोनीपत में 36, पानीपत में 8 और फरीदाबाद में 3 की मौत शराब से होने की बात सामने आई है। जहरीली शराब से जान गंवाने वाले सोनीपत जिले के गांव गूमड़ निवासी जयपाल के अलावा दूसरे जिलों में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिजन मुआवजा और सरकारी नौकरी की मांग कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को गूमड़ के 40 वर्षीय जयपाल और 30 वर्षीय प्रदीप का शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद मिला तो परिजनों और गूमड़ के लोगों ने गन्नौर-खुबडू़ सड़क पर शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे से देर रात तक ये लोग धरने पर डटे रहे। प्रदर्शनकारी आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई, परिजनों को 25-25 लाख रुपए मुआवजा और सरकारी नौकरी की मांग कर रहे थे। इसी प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर सरकार ने मृतकों के परिजनों को 2-2 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की घोषणा की है।

इस बारे में मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि सोनीपत और पानीपत जिलों में जहरीली शराब के सेवन से जिन 9 लोगों की जान गई है, उनके परिवारों को दो लाख रुपए की राहतराशि हरियाणा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से दी जाएगी। साथ ही जहरीली शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कठोर काईवाई की जाएगी। अब दूसरी ओर देखा जाए तो मरने वालों की संख्या को लेकर बड़ा झोल है। बीते दिन इस मुद्दे पर विधानसभा में जब विपक्ष ने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को घेरा तो विज ने महज नौ लोगों (पानीपत में 5 और सोनीपत में 4) की मौत जहरीली शराब से होने की बात कही।

भास्कर पड़ताल-ये हैं जान गंवा चुके 32 लोगों के नाम

  • पानीपत में धनसौली निवासी बलबीर सिंह, सतपाल, काला उर्फ इस्लाम, बिजेन्द्र उर्फ बीजा, शिवकुमार, इंद्रसिंह, नंगला पार निवासी मेहरसिंह, सुशील उर्फ काला
  • सोनीपत शहर निवासी अरुण कौशिक, राजू, मुकेश, चांदराम, सतीश, मंदीप, बलराज, महावीर, बलराज, धर्मवीर, बलजीत, रणवीर, राजेश, मनोज, रिंपा, रघुवीर, भूखड़, दिनेश
  • गन्नौर में गूमड़ गांव निवासी: जयपाल, सुरेंद्र, राकेश, प्रदीप, तीर्थ और विक्रम
