गुड़गांव में आधी रात गुंडागर्दी:कार को घेरकर बाइक पर आए 3 बदमाशों ने चलाई गोलियां, बाल-बाल बचा युवक; साथी युवती की हालत गंभीर

गुड़गांव3 मिनट पहले
गुड़गांव में फायरिंग की वारदात के बाद मौके का मुआयना करती पुलिस। इस घटना में घायल युवती अस्पताल में भर्ती है।
  • साइबर सिटी के गोल्फ कोर्स एक्सटेंशन रोड पर पूजा शर्मा का फ्लैट देखने गया था सागर मनचंदा
  • सेक्टर-40 में रहता है मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के रुड़की का रहने वाला सागर मनचंदा, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

गुड़गांव में बदमाशों द्वारा एक युवती को गोली मार दिए जाने की घटना सामने आई है। घटना उस वक्त की है, जब रात करीब 12 बजे वह अपने एक दोस्त को फ्लैट दिखाकर लौट रही थी। अचानक रास्ते में बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें घेर लिया। इसी दौरान उनमें से एक ने गोली चला दी, जो युवती के सिर पर लगी। हालांकि इस दौरान उसका दोस्त बाल-बाल बच गया, उसी ने घायल युवती को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहीं पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना लूटपाट की कोशिश की लग रही है।

मामला साइबर सिटी के गोल्फ कोर्स एक्सटेंशन रोड का है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के रुड़की के रहने वाले सागर मनचंदा ने बताया कि वह सेक्टर-40 में रहता है। मंगलवार रात करीब 8 बजे वह अपनी 26 वर्षीय दोस्त पूजा शर्मा के साथ डिनर के लिए सेक्टर-31 की मार्केट गए। खाना खाने के बाद वहां से हाईवे की तरफ घूमने निकल गए। वापसी में एसपीआर रोड से होते हुए दोनों पूजा शर्मा का बुक किया हुआ फ्लैट देखने के लिए गोल्फ कोर्स एक्सटेंशन रोड पर चले गए। फ्लैट देखने के बाद रात करीब 12 बजे जब दोबारा रोड पर आए तो मोटरसाइकल पर सवार मास्क लगाए हुए 3 युवकों ने उनकी कार रुकवा ली। दो कार की साइड में आ गए और पिस्तौल दिखा खिड़की खोलने का इशारा किया।

सागर ने बताया कि विरोध किए जाने पर एक ने उस पर फायर किया तो दूसरे ने ड्राइवर सीट पर बैठी पूजा को गोली मार दी। वह तो बच गया, लेकिन दूसरी गोली पूजा के सिर पर लगी। इसके बाद तीनों युवक वहां से फरार हो गए और सागर ने पूजा को एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहां पूजा की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। उधर, सेक्टर-65 थाना पुलिस ने सागर मनचंदा की शिकायत पर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास व शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

