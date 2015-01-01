पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंत्री बने कोरोना वॉलंटियर:हरियाणा में कोरोना वैक्सीन 'कोवैक्सीन' के तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल शुरू, गृह मंत्री अनिल विज को दी गई पहली डोज

अंबालाकुछ ही क्षण पहले
200 वॉलंटियर्स को डोज दी जानी है और मंत्री विज पहले वॉलंटियर बने हैं।
  • मंत्री विज ने खुद ट्रायल का वॉलंटियर बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी

भारत बायोटेक की कोरोना वैक्सीन 'को-वैक्सीन' का तीसरा ट्रायल शुरु हो गया है। हरियाणा में गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को पहली डोज दी गई है। उन्होंने खुद ट्रायल का वॉलंटियर बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी। पहले 200 वॉलंटियर्स को डोज दी जा रही है।

कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रायल के को-इन्वेस्टीगेटर डॉक्टर रमेश वर्मा ने बताया कि अनिल विज को वैक्सीन की दो डोज दी जाएगी। पहली डोज आज दी गई है और दूसरी 28 दिन बाद दी जाएगी। हमें उम्मीद है कि यह ट्रायल सफल रहेगा। इस दौरान उनमें एंटीबॉडी की स्थिति का अध्ययन भी किया जाएगा।

देशभर में 20 शोध केंद्रों पर वैक्सीन का तीसरा ट्रायल

बता दें कि देशभर के 20 शोध केंद्रों में कोरोना वैक्सीन का तीसरा ट्रायल किया जा रहा है। करीब 25 हजार लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इन सेंटरों में पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक भी शामिल है। केंद्र सरकार ने हरियाणा सरकार को वैक्सीन का ट्रायल करने के आदेश दिए थे।

पहले दो फेज में जितने भी लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की डोज दी गई, उन्हें कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है। यही नहीं किसी भी वॉलंटियर के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की रिपोर्ट भी नहीं है। ऐसे में इस वैक्सीन के बनने की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है।

