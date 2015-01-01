पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा नेता का सराहनीय फैसला:20 नवंबर से हरियाणा में कोरोना वैक्सीन के तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल, मंत्री अनिल विज बोले- मैं लगवाऊंगा पहला टीका

अंबाला10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने खुद ट्वीट करके ट्रायल शुरू होने और वॉलंटियर बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की।
  • तीसरे चरण में 25 हजार लोगों पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल किया जा रहा है

हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने एक सराहनीय फैसला लिया है, जिसके तहत वे कोरोना वैक्सीन के ट्रायल के लिए वॉलंटियर बनेंगे और टीका लगवाएंगें। राज्य में कोरोना वैक्सीन के तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल 20 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। इस संदर्भ में मंत्री विज ने ट्रायल का पहला टीका लगवाने की पेशकश की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके यह जानकारी दी और कहा कि वे खुद पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का परीक्षण कराना चाहते हैं।

बता दें कि देशभर के 20 शोध केंद्रों में कोरोना वैक्सीन का तीसरा ट्रायल किया जाएगा। करीब 25 हजार लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इन सेंटरों में पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक भी शामिल है। कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रायल के को-इन्वेस्टिगेट डॉ. रमेश वर्मा ने बताया कि मंत्री अनिल विज भी इंजेक्शन लगवाना चाहते हैं और उन्होंने वॉलंटियर बनने की इच्छा जाहिर की है। केंद्र सरकार हरियाणा सरकार को वैक्सीन का ट्रायल करने के आदेश दिए थे।

डॉ. रमेश ने बताया कि हेल्थ कर्मी, डॉक्टर, नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट, लैब स्टाफ, शुगर, बीपी, हार्ट, दमा के मरीज भी वैक्सीन लगवा सकते हैं। पहले दो फेज में जितने भी लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन की डोज दी गई, उन्हें कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है। यही नहीं किसी भी वॉलंटियर के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की रिपोर्ट भी नहीं है। ऐसे में इस वैक्सीन के बनने की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है। तीसरा ट्रायल भी सफल होगा और भारत देश में अपनी कोरोना वैक्सीन बन जाएगी।

