ड्यूटी के दौरान गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैया:होमगार्ड जवान ने महिला के साथ की अश्लील हरकत, थप्पड़ पड़े तो लगा पैर पकड़ने

हिसार29 मिनट पहले
हिसार में होमगार्ड के जवान द्वारा महिला के साथ अश्लील हरकतें किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इसके बाद महिला ने होमगार्ड पर थप्पड़ों की बारिश कर दी। हालांकि संबंधित इलाके की पुलिस के मुताबिक अभी इस घटना के बारे में कोई सूचना नहीं है, लेकिन मौके पर मौजूद किसी व्यक्ति ने होमगार्ड की पिटाई का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।

घटना बीती 16 दिसंबर को PLA मार्केट के सामने दिल्ली रोड पर घटी। इसका खुलासा वायरल वीडियो की पड़ताल करने पर हुआ। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक महिला को एक वर्दीधारी को थप्पड़ पर थप्पड़ मारते देखा जा सकता है। इस वीडियो की पड़ताल करने पर दैनिक भास्कर ने पाया कि बुधवार को होमगार्ड जवान सोनू (बैल्ट नंबर 4104) की ड्यूटी कैंप चौक से टाउन पार्क जिमखाना क्लब के कट तक थी। दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे वह दिल्ली रोड पर PLA मार्केट के सामने सड़क से गाड़ियों को हटवा रहा था। उसी दौरान एक गाड़ी के पास एक महिला खड़ी थी।

आरोप है कि होमगार्ड जवान सोनू ने महिला के साथ अश्लील हरकतें करनी शुरू कर दी। विरोध पर उतरी महिला ने उसी वक्त सोनू के साथ हाथापाई शुरू कर दी। उसने न सिर्फ थप्पड़ मारे, बल्कि बुरा-भला भी कहा। इस दौरान घटनास्थल पर लोगों की अच्छी-खासी भीड़ जमा हो गई और इसी बीच मौके पर मौजूद किसी ने मारपीट का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि किस तरह महिला थप्पड़ मारती चली जा रही है और होमगार्ड जवान कभी जमीन पर गिरता है तो कभी माफी भी मांगता है। हालांकि जब इस बारे में संबंधित इलाके के लिए जवाबदेह अर्बन एस्टेट स्थित पुलिस चौकी के अधिकारी से बात की गई तो वहां इस घटना के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस संबंध में अगर कोई लिखित शिकायत आएगी तो उसके बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

