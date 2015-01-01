पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन पर रिएक्शन:मंत्री अनिल विज का ट्वीट- योगी आदित्यनाथ जिंदाबाद; लव जिहाद के खिलाफ हरियाणा सरकार भी बनाएगी कानून

अंबाला2 मिनट पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के इसी कदम की तारीफ करते हुए मंत्री अनिल विज ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • योगी कैबिनेट ने विधि विरुद्ध धर्म संपरिवर्तन प्रतिषेध अध्यादेश 2020 को मंजूरी दे दी है

हरियाणा के गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तारीफों के पुल बांधे हैं। मंत्री विज ने ट्वीट लिखा कि उत्तर प्रदेश में लव जिहाद के गुनहगारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए योगी कैबिनेट ने इस कानून पर अंतिम मुहर लगा दी है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जिंदाबाद। हरियाणा भी लव जिहाद पर शीघ्र कानून बनाएगा।

योगी कैबिनेट ने विधि विरुद्ध धर्म संपरिवर्तन प्रतिषेध अध्यादेश 2020 को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत अब प्रदेश में बलपूर्वक, झूठ बोलकर, लालच देकर या अन्य किसी कपटपूर्ण तरीके से अथवा विवाह के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन गैर जमानती अपराध होगा। राज्यपाल की मंजूरी मिलते ही यह कानून प्रभावी हो जाएगा।

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के इसी कदम की तारीफ करते हुए मंत्री अनिल विज ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। बता दें कि हरियाणा सरकार ने भी लव जिहाद पर कानून बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। हरियाणा में बनने वाले कानून में हिमाचल व उत्तर प्रदेश की झलक दिखाई देगी।

