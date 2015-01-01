पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन के टुकड़े के लिए कत्ले-आम:करनाल के गांव गगसीना में चली गोलियां और धारदार हथियार, 3 की मौत; कई लोग घायल

करनाल4 मिनट पहले
करनाल जिले के गांव गगसीना में बुधवार सुबह एक खूनी संघर्ष में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 6-7 अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। मामला भूमि विवाद का बताया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते आज सुबह-सुबह गांव में दहशत का माहौल बन गया। दोनों गुटों में धारदार हथियार भी चले और गोलीबारी भी हुई। बड़ी मुश्किल से पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हालात पर काबू पाया। बहरहाल, पूरा गांव पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गांव गगसीना में पिछले कुछ बरसों से 3 एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विवाद चला हुआ है। मामला कोर्ट में भी विचाराधीन है और इसी बीच निशानदेही के लिए दोनों पक्षों में तनाव का माहौल था। बुधवार सुबह करीब नौ बजे इसी तनाव के चलते दोनों पक्ष फिर से आमने-सामने हो गए। दोनों तरफ से जमकर तेजधार हथियार चले। नज्ञैबत गोलीबारी तक की भी आ गई।

इस घटना में गोली लगने से 55 वर्षीय दिलबाग सिंह, 45 वर्षीय बलराज और 25 वर्षीय प्रवीन की मौत हो गई, जबकि धन सिंह जोगिंद्र, जितेंद्र, हरदीप, सोनू, मीनू, रूप चंद, दयानंद और सुरेंद्र सहित कई अन्य घायल हैं। सूचना पाकर मूनक थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और हालात पर काबू पाया। मृतकों के शव मोर्चरी में भिजवाए गए हैं, वहीं घायलों का भी घरौंडा के CHC में उपचार चल रहा है।

फिलहाल भारी तनाव के बीच गांव में पुलिस बल तैनात है। साथ ही खुद SP गंगाराम पूनिया ने भी मौके का जायजा लिया। सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली है कि इस माामले में पुलिस ने कई आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। हालांकि SP गंगाराम पूनिया की मानें तो पुलिस अभी मामले की जरूरी जांच-पड़ताल में लगी है। किसी को भी गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा सका है। सभी आरोपी फरार है।

