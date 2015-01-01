पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Haryana Nikita Tomar Murder Case, Faridabad Crime Branch DLF Recoverd Car From Rajasthan Used In Kidnap Case 2 Years Ago

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फरीदाबाद का बहुचर्चित हत्याकांड:2 साल पहले निकिता तोमर के अपहरण में इस्तेमाल कार राजस्थान से बरामद; तौसीफ ने रिश्तेदार के नाम से खरीदी थी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद की बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर, जिसकी अपहरण की कोशिश में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। -फाइल फोटो
  • 26 अक्टूबर को अपहरण की कोशिश में की गई थी परीक्षा देकर कॉलेज से निकली निकिता की हत्या
  • हत्या के आरोपियों सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान के अलावा हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरूद्दीन को भी पकड़ चुकी पुलिस

फरीदाबाद का बहुचर्चित निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक में शुरू हो चुकी है, वहीं पुरानी कड़ियां भी खुलने लगी हैं। इसी बीच पुलिस ने दो साल पुरानी अपहरण की घटना में इस्तेमाल की गई कार को राजस्थान से बरामद किया है। कार की बरामदगी इन दोनों घटनाओं के मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ के रिमांड के दौरान हुई है। पिता के एक रिश्तेदार के नाम पर ली गई इस कार को तौसीफ ही चलाता था।

ये है हत्या का पूरा मामला
हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ में परिवार के साथ रह रही उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ निवासी निकिता तोमर अग्रवाल कॉलेज में बी-कॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा थी। 26 अक्टूबर को शाम करीब पौने 4 बजे जब वह परीक्षा देकर कॉलेज के बाहर निकली तो सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान ने कार में अगवा करने की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर तौसीफ ने निकिता को गोली मार दी थी। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई थी। दिनदहाड़े हुई यह वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी, जिसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए तौसीफ और रेहान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।

6 नवंबर को पुलिस ने फाइल की चार्जशीट
मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसकी जांच एसआईटी को सौंप दी। एसआईटी की टीम ने पांच घंटे के अंदर मुख्य हत्यारोपी तौसीफ को सोहना से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके साथी रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरू को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा। तमाम साक्ष्यों और सबूतों को एकत्र करके महज 11 दिन में ही 600 पेज की चार्जशीट तैयार करके छह नवंबर को कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दी। चार्जशीट में निकिता की सहेली समेत कुल 60 गवाह बनाए गए हैं। सूत्रों ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेश पर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने इस केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में कराने के लिए कोर्ट से गुजारिश की थी।

हत्या से 2 साल पहले अपहरण भी हुआ था निकिता का, खुलने लगी कलई
बताते चलें कि हत्या के इस जघन्य अपराध से 2 साल पहले 2018 में भी तौसीफ ने निकिता का अपहरण किया था। अब ताजा मामले की जांच के साथ पुरानी परतें भी खुलने लगी हैं। क्राइम ब्रांच डीएलएफ प्रभारी अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि कोर्ट से अनुमति मिलने के बाद हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ को अपहरण कांड में रिमांड पर लिया था। आरोपी से पूछताछ और उसकी निशानदेही पर अपहरण में प्रयोग हुई डस्टर गाडी कोटा, राजस्थान से बरामद कर ली गई है।

पूछताछ में आरोपी तौसीफ ने बताया कि गाडी डस्टर उसके पिता के रिश्तेदार असरफ के नाम से खरीद की थी। इसे आरोपी और उसका परिवार ही चलाता था। बरामद की गई गाड़ी को कोटा से फरीदाबाद लाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को रिमांड पूरा होने पर तौसीफ को अदालत में पेश कर जेल में बंद कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें