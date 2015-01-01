पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन या मास्क? फैसला आपका:मरीजों की ग्रोथ रेट में हरियाणा 1 माह में नौवें से तीसरे स्थान पर आया

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला की कपड़ा मार्केट में पुलिस चालान काट रही थी, जिन्हें देख मास्क न पहनी युवती हाथ से ही नाक ढकने लगी। फाेटाे : राजेश कश्यप
  • सीएम व गृहमंत्री बोले- कोरोना रोकने के दो ही रास्ते; पहला सख्ती, दूसरा लॉकडाउन, अभी पहला विकल्प चुना
  • एक दिन में अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा 35 हजार टेस्ट, प्रदेश में 2744 नए केस आए, 30 और की जान गई

्रदेश में शनिवार को कोरोना के 2744 नए केस आए, जिससे संक्रमितों की संख्या 215616 हो गई। चिंता की बात है कि नए मरीज बढ़ने की दर में राज्य एक माह में नौवें से तीसरे स्थान पर आ गया। ऐसे में सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिज विज ने कहा है कि कोरोना रोकने लिए दो ही रास्ते हैं। एक लाॅकडाउन और दूसरा मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग व अन्य नियम सख्ती से लागू करवाना।

सरकार ने स्पष्ट किया है कि वह अभी सख्ती के मूड में है। सीएम ने कहा कि लाॅकडाउन लगाकर लोगों को बेरोजगार नहीं करना चाहते। लोग नहीं माने तो उचित नहीं होगा। यदि दिल्ली सरकार लाॅकडाउन पर कोई फैसला लेती है तो हम समीक्षा के बाद किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचेंगे। उधर, हिसार राज्य का तीसरा ऐसा जिला बन गया है, जहां मौतें 200 से अधिक हो गई हैं। 100 मौतें 201 दिन में हुई थीं, लेकिन अगली 100 मात्र 35 दिन में हुईं।

यह दर गुड़गांव-फरीदाबाद से तेज है। शनिवार को सबसे ज्यादा 939 नए केस गुड़गांव में आए। राज्य में 30 नई मौतें हुईं। अब तक 2180 की जान जा चुकी है। 2466 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए। अब तक 192533 ठीक हो चुके हैं। 20903 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। रिकवरी रेट 89.54% है। मृत्यु दर 1.01% है। शनिवार को प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 35037 टेस्ट हुए। टेस्ट का आंकड़ा 13 करोड़ पार कर भारत तीसरे नंबर पर आ गया है।

राज्य के एंट्री पॉइंट पर चेकिंग

  • प्रदेश के सभी एंट्री पॉइंट्स पर नाकाबंदी करके रैंडम सैंपलिंग की जाए।
  • तापमान आदि जांचने और मास्क न पहनने वालों के चालान काटे जाएंगे।
  • भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में विशेष टीमें लगेंगी।
  • बाजार, स्टेशन, बस अड्‌डों जैसे स्थानों पर मॉस्क न पहनने वालों पर तेज कार्रवाई हो।
  • अब तक सवा चार लाख चालान हो चुके हैं।

1.2% की दर से बढ़ रहे केस

कोरोना वायरस के नए केस के ग्रोथ रेट में हरियाणा देशभर में एक माह में नौवें से तीसरे स्थान पर आ गया है। सिर्फ पड़ोसी राज्य हिमाचल प्रदेश व दिल्ली ही आगे हैं। हिमाचल में 1.9%, दिल्ली में 1.3 और हरियाणा में 1.2% की दर से नए केस इस सप्ताह में बढ़े हैं। 1 माह पहले राज्य में यह दर 0.77 प्रतिशत थी।

