दोस्त दगाबाज निकला:फेसबुक फ्रेंड से मिलने रोहतक आई दिल्ली की लड़की को 4 दिन होटल में बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप

रोहतक20 मिनट पहले
रोहतक के दिल्ली बाईपास पर स्थित एक होटल में बंधक बनाई गई युवती को छुड़वाने पहुंची पुलिस और पीड़िता की बहन।
  • 31 अक्टूबर को फेसबुक दोस्त से मिलने के लिए रोहतक आई थी युवती, दोस्त दिल्ली बाईपास स्थित होटल में ले गया
  • सोमवार रात फोन हाथ लगने पर बहन को लोकेशन भेजी पीड़िता ने, मंगलवार को बहन रोहतक आई तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी
  • DSP का कहना-आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी, होटल के संचालक पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

रोहतक में दिल्ली की एक युवती को 4 दिन तक बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप किया गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक युवती अपने फेसबुक फ्रेंड से मिलने आई थी, जो उसे होटल में ले गया और इसके बाद अपने और साथियों को बुलाकर 4 दिन बंधक बनाकर रखा और रेप किया। बड़ी मुश्किल से मौका पाकर युवती ने पुलिस को फोन किया, तब पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसे आजाद करवाया है। हालांकि, इस कार्रवाई के दौरान किसी भी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा सका है। बुधवार को पीड़ित युवती का मेडिकल चेकअप कराया, वहीं पुलिस फिलहाल होटल संचालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है।

मामला रोहतक शहर के दिल्ली बाईपास स्थित एक होटल से सामने आया है। दिल्ली की युवती 31 अक्टूबर को अपने फेसबुक दोस्त से मिलने के लिए रोहतक आई थी। वह दोस्त युवती को दिल्ली बाईपास स्थित एक होटल में ले गया। पहले होटल में खुद दुष्कर्म किया और फिर अपने दोस्त बुला लिए। उन्होंने भी युवती को डरा-धमकाकर दुष्कर्म किया। युवती ने विरोध किया तो उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई।

सोमवार रात उसके हाथ फोन लग गया, जिससे उसने अपनी बहन को अपनी लोकेशन भेजी। मंगलवार शाम उसकी बहन रोहतक पहुंची और पुलिस को सूचित किया। डीएसपी नरेंद्र कादियान और डीएसपी सुशीला देवी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर एक कमरे से युवती को बरामद किया। पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल कराते हुए आरोपियों की शिनाख्त की है। अब उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

इस बारे में डीएसपी सुशीला का कहना है कि पुलिस को होटल में युवती को बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म करने की जानकारी मिली थी। छापा मारकर वहां से युवती को छुड़वा लिया गया है। केस दर्ज करने के बाद बुधवार को उसका मेडिकल चेकअप कराया गया। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। साथ ही होटल के संचालक समेत अन्य के खिलाफ भी सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

