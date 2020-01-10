पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:17 साल की लड़की को मां ने साढ़े 5 लाख में बेचा, खरीदने वाले 40 वर्षीय शख्स ने मंदिर में भरी मांग; बाल कल्याण समिति ने किया रेस्क्यू

यमुनानगर15 मिनट पहले
बाल कल्याण समिति ने रेस्क्यू की गई किशोरियों को बाल आश्रम भेज दिया है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

जिले के पुराना हमीदा से 17 साल की किशोरी को बेचने का मामला सामने आया है। किशोरी की मां ने उसे पांच लाख 60 हजार रुपये में रोहतक के गांव धामड़ में बेच दिया था। मामला चाइल्ड लाइन रोहतक के पास पहुंचा, तो किशोरी को रेस्क्यू किया गया। मामले में बाल कल्याण समिति की चेयरमैन की शिकायत पर रोहतक सदर में केस दर्ज कराया गया है, क्योंकि घटनास्थल यमुनानगर का है। इसलिए केस को यमुनानगर ट्रांसफर किया गया है।

रोहतक बाल कल्याण समिति तक पहुंचा केस

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि किशोरी को गांव धामड़ के झासू ने उसकी मां से खरीदा और उसकी शादी गांव के ही 40 वर्षीय विक्रम से करा दी। किशोरी ने चाइल्ड लाइन को इस बारे में किसी तरह से सूचना दी, मामला बाल कल्याण समिति रोहतक के पास पहुंचा। टीम ने गांव जाकर जांच की, तो पता लगा कि किशोरी को खरीदकर लाया गया है। उसके साथ 12 वर्षीय एक अन्य बालिका को भी लाया गया। टीम ने किशोरियों को रेस्क्यू कर रोहतक के बाल आश्रम में रखा है।

रेस्क्यू की गई किशोरियों ने बताया कि विक्रम अपने परिवार के दो सदस्यों के साथ यमुनानगर में आया था। यहां पर झासू नाम के व्यक्ति ने 5 लाख 60 हजार रुपये दिए। जिसके बाद किशोरी को उसकी सहेली की 12 वर्षीय बहन के साथ रोहतक भेज दिया गया।

आरोपी ने मंदिर में मांग भरी

यहां मंदिर में विक्रम ने उसकी मांग भरी और शादी कर ली। अन्य लोगों के दबाव में किशोरी से भी विक्रम को जयमाला पहनाई गई। जिससे किशोरी और उसके साथ आई 12 वर्षीय बच्ची आहत हैं। हमीदा चौकी इंचार्ज शमशेर सिंह ने बताया कि रोहतक से यह केस हमारे पास आया है। अब हम इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं।

