पलवल में मौत पर बना संशय:कुएं से मिली युवक की लाश, सिर पर लगी है गोली; शिनाख्त हुई तो पता चला 10 दिन से लापता है

पलवलएक घंटा पहले
पलवल जिले के गांव कारना निवासी प्रवीण की फाइल फोटो।
  • जिले के गांव कारना निवासी 21 साल के प्रवीण के रूप में हुई मृतक युवक की पहचान
  • 16 नवंबर को बिना बताए कहीं चला गया, 17 नवंबर को भाई अनिल ने दी थी पुलिस को शिकायत

पलवल में बुधवार को 10 दिन से लापता एक युवक का शव कुएं से मिला है। शिनाख्त हुई तो इस बात का खुलासा हुआ। उसके सिर पर गोली भी लगी हुई है, जिससे लग रहा है कि किसी ने हत्या करके शव को यहां फेंक दिया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए जिला नागरिक अस्पताल भिजवा दिया, लेकिन वहां से नल्लहड़ के लिए रेफर कर दिया। खबर लिखे जाने तक पुलिस मामले में गहनता से जांच करने में जुटी हुई थी।

जिला नागरिक अस्पताल में पोस्टमॉर्टम कक्ष के बाहर खड़े पुलिस कर्मी व परिजन।
मृत मिले युवक की पहचान कारना गांव निवासी 21 साल के प्रवीण के रूप में की गई है। इस बारे में DSP यशपाल खटाना ने बताया कि शहर थाना पुलिस को सूचना मिली की कारना गांव से ककराली गांव की तरफ जाने वाले कच्चे रास्ते पर एक कुआं है, जिसमें किसी का शव पड़ा हुआ है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई और ग्रामीणों की मदद से कुएं से शव को बाहर निकाला। उसके सिर पर गोली लगी हुई है, जिससे लग रहा है कि किसी ने गोली मारकर युवक को कुएं में डाल दिया। पुलिस जांच के बाद ही मामले की सच्चाई सामने आएगी।

मामले की जांच कर रहे हथीन गेट चौकी के प्रभारी टेक सिंह की मानें तो कारना निवासी अनिल ने 17 नवंबर को शिकायत दी थी कि उसका भाई प्रवीण 16 नवंबर को घर से बगैर कुछ बताए कहीं चला गया। काफी तलाश किया, लेकिन कहीं कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। पुलिस उसी दिन से प्रवीण की तलाश में जुटी हुई थी। मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद प्रवीण तो नहीं मिला, लेकिन उसका शव कुएं में मिला है। प्रवीण के सिर में गोली लगी हुई है। मृतक के परिजन ने हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मामले की सच्चाई सामने आ पाएगी।

