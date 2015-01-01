पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

SYL के मुद्दे पर हरियाणा BJP की तैयारी:उपवास को लेकर पदाधिकारियों की बैठक, पूर्व मंत्री बोले-पेट घर से भरकर आना; सांसद ने इशारे से लगाया ग्रोवर को ब्रेक

रोहतक9 मिनट पहले
रोहतक के सर्किट हाउस में SYL के पानी के लिए उपवास की तैयारियों के संबंध में बैठक में बोल रहे पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर को रोकते ठीक बाईं ओर बैठे सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा।

हरियाणा के हक का सतलुज-यमुना लिंक (SYL) नहर का पानी हासिल करने के लिए प्रदेश के भाजपाइयों ने कमर कस ली है। पार्टी नेतृत्व की तरफ से 19 दिसंबर को रोहतक में डॉ. मंगल सेन की प्रतिमा के आगे खाली पेट धरने की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। इसी बीच गुरुवार को एक बैठक हुई। इसमें बड़ी दिलचस्प बात सामने आई कि पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर ने उपवास पर बैठने के लिए घर से पेट भरकर आने की अपील की। हालांकि बगल में बैठे सांसद अरविंद शर्मा को जब लगा कि बात कुछ ज्यादा ही हास्यास्पद हो गई तो उन्होंने हाथ के इशारे से ग्रोवर को ब्रेक लगाने की कोशिश की।

गुरुवार को सर्किट हाउस में जिले के भाजपा पदाधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष अजय बंसल ने की, वहीं सांसद अरविंद शर्मा, पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर के अलावा मंडल अध्यक्ष, विभिन्न मोर्चों के अध्यक्ष भी शामिल रहे। इस दौरान जिला अध्यक्ष बंसल ने कहा कि 19 दिसंबर को जिले के सारे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मेडिकल मोड़ पर चौधरी देवीलाल और डॉक्टर मंगल सेन की प्रतिमा के आगे सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक SYL के पानी के लिए चल रहे संघर्ष के समर्थन में धरना देंगे। ये सभी प्रदर्शनकारी उपवास भी रखेंगे।

इस दौरान मनीष ग्रोवर ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने तीनों कृषि कानूनों को लागू करके किसानों की जिंदगी में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव लाने का प्रयास किया है। तीनों कानूनों के लागू होने से किसानों की आमदनी में वृद्धि होगी। भाजपा के अलावा कांग्रेस व अन्य विपक्षी दल कभी किसान हितैषी नहीं हो सकते। वो केवल ऐसा होने का ढोंग कर रहे हैं। सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने 24 घंटे किसानों से बातचीत के दरवाजे खुले रखे हैं। MSP की बात भी सरकार लिखित में देने को तैयार है। कांग्रेस और विपक्षी दल किसानों को बिना वजह भड़काने का काम कर रहे हैं।

इसी दौरान पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर ने कार्यकर्ताओं से उपवास पर बैठने के लिए घर से पेट भरकर आने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि 10 से 5 बजे तक चाय-पानी कोई भी खाने-पीने की चीज वहां नहीं आनी चाहिए। जिसे जो भी खाना है, वह यहां आने से पहले और लौटने के बाद कुछ भी खा ले, पर यहां किसी भी तरह की कोई लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी

हालांकि बगल में बैठे सांसद अरविंद शर्मा को जब लगा कि बात कुछ ज्यादा ही हास्यास्पद हो गई तो उन्होंने हाथ के इशारे से ग्रोवर को ब्रेक लगाने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद जब ग्रोवर ने शर्मा की तरफ चेहरा घुमाया तो उन दोनों के हाव-भाव बिलकुल एक जैसे थे। ऐसा लग रहा था, मानो दोनों एक-दूसरे को रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे हों।

