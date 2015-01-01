पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Heavy Snowfall In The Mountains, Light Rain In The State, The Mercury Dropped By 4.2 Degrees

वेदर अपडेट:पहाड़ों पर भारी बर्फबारी, प्रदेश में हल्की बारिश, 4.2 डिग्री तक गिरा दिन का पारा

हरियाणा
हिमाचल में बर्फ की जगमगाहट।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से पहाड़ों पर जहां भारी बर्फबारी हुई है, वहीं मैदानी इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हुई। हरियाणा में 24 घंटे में औसतन 1.8 मिमी. बारिश दर्ज की गई। इससे दिन का पारा रोहतक में 4.2 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 19.5 डिग्री पर आ गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम है।

हालांकि, रात का पारा करनाल में 15.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 13-14 दिसंबर को सुबह धुंध गहरा सकती है। पारा 5 डिग्री तक कम होने के आसार हैं। 20 दिसंबर को एक और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ असर दिखा सकता है। इससे भी पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी हो सकती है। इससे मैदानों में कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू होगी।

