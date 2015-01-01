पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्ज की हुई सुनवाई, मिली राहत:हाईकोर्ट ने हरियाणा सरकार और ट्रायल कोर्ट को दिया आदेश, कहा-विदेशी तबलीगी जमातियों के सभी केस 3 माह में निपटाएं

चंडीगढ़17 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ स्थित पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की फाइल फोटो। आज कोर्ट ने हरियाणा में फंसे तबलीगी जमात के विदेशी लोगों को राहत प्रदान की है।

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को विदेशी तबलीगी जमातियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। हाईकोर्ट ने हरियाणा सरकार और ट्रायल कोर्ट को आदेश दिया है कि राज्य में तबलीगी जमात के जितने भी केस हैं, उनका तीन महीने के भीतर निपटारा किया जाए। इसी के साथ हाईकोर्ट ने इस संबंध में विदेशी तबलीगी जमातियों की ओर से दायर याचिका का निपटारा कर दिया।

बुधवार को मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान हरियाणा सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट को बताया कि राज्य में तबलीगी जमात से जुड़े कुल 11 मामले दर्ज थे। इनमें से सात मामलों का निपटारा कर दिया गया व एक में दर्ज FIR रद्द कर दी गई थी। हरियाणा सरकार की तरफ से बताया गया कि अभी केवल दो केस अंबाला व एक गुरुग्राम में विचाराधीन है।

उधर, हरियाणा सरकार ने अंबाला व गुरुग्राम के केस एक जगह करने की मांग का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि दो मामलों में ट्रायल जारी है जबकि एक की अभी जांच चल रही है। सरकार की दलील सुनने के बाद हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस जीएस गिल ने आदेश दिया कि तीन महीने के भीतर इन केस का निपटारा सुनिश्चत किया जाए। इस मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने तबलीगी जमात से जुड़े नेपाल निवासी शेख मुस्तफा व अन्य सात विदेशियों द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सरकार से राज्य में जमात से जुड़े केस का स्टेटस तलब किया था।

याचिका में बताया गया था कि उनके खिलाफ अप्रैल में अंबाला में केस दर्ज किया गया था। उनके केस का अभी निपटारा नहीं हुआ है, जिससे वह अपने देश नहीं लौट पा रहे, इसलिए इस बाबत सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशानुसार उनके मामले का आठ सप्ताह के भीतर या जल्द निपटारे के आदेश जारी किए जाएं।

कोर्ट को बताया गया कि कोरोना काल के शुरुआती दौर में जमात से जुड़े लोगों के खिलाफ काफी संख्या में दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार व दूसरे प्रदेशों में मामले दर्ज किए गए थे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक मौलाना की याचिका पर दिल्ली सरकार को निर्देश दिया था कि दिल्ली में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर जमात से जुड़े जितने भी केस हैं, उनका ट्रायल एक कोर्ट में कर शीघ्र निपटारा किया जाए। ऐसे ही आदेश बिहार हाईकोर्ट ने बिहार में जारी किए हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश में जमात से जुड़े मामलों के लिए जोन वाइज बरेली, लखनऊ और मेरठ में सुनवाई तय की गई, ताकि सभी मामलों का जल्द निपटारा हो सके। शेख मुस्तफा ने हाईकोर्ट से आग्रह किया कि वह हरियाणा सरकार को भी ऐसा आदेश दे, ताकि राज्य में जमात से जुड़े सभी मामलों का ट्रायल एक कोर्ट में किया जा सके। इससे केस का जल्द निपटारा हो सकेगा और वो अपने देश वापस जा सकेंगे।

