फैसला:हाईकोर्ट ने आईएएस के बेटे को एचसीएस नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करने के दिए आदेश

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
आईएएस अधिकारी जगदीप सिंह के बेटे विश्वजीत सिंह को हाईकोर्ट ने एचसीएस का नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करने के आदेश दिए हैं। विश्वजीत सिंह ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर कहा कि एचसीएस एग्जीक्यूटिव में खेल कोटे से चयन होने के बावजूद उन्हें नियुक्ति पत्र जारी नहीं किया गया। इस पद के लिए पूरी तरह से फिट है। खेल संबंधी उपलब्धियों और अन्य दस्तावेजों की जांच करने के बाद उन्हें नियुक्ति के लिए सही ठहराया गया।

खेल कोटे में उनकी मेरिट से नीचे के उम्मीदवार को भी नियुक्ति पत्र जारी कर दिया गया, जबकि उन्हें बिना कोई कारण बताए नियुक्ति पत्र नहीं दिया गया। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका पर प्राथमिक सुनवाई के बाद हरियाणा लोक सेवा आयोग से एचसीएस एग्जीक्यूटिव के खेल कोटे से भर्ती का रिकॉर्ड तलब किया था। शुक्रवार को हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका को मंजूर करते हुए नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

