हिसार में रफ ड्राइविंग का मामला:तेज रफ्तार से कार चला रहे चालक ने पहले महिला को फिर किशोर को कुचला, अस्पताल जाकर दोनों ने तोड़ा दम

हिसार8 मिनट पहले
हिसार में रविवार को लापरवाही से वाहन चलाते हुए दो लोगों को रौंद दिए जाने की घटना सामने आई है। दोनों ने अस्पताल में जाने के बाद दम तोड़ दिया। -डेड बॉडी की सिंबॉलिक इमेज
  • मारी गई महिला की पहचान एमसी कॉलोनी की करीब 62 वर्षीय विजयमांगी के रूप में हुई
  • दूसरा शिकार किशोर न्यू मॉडल टाउन का 14 वर्षीय बॉक्सिंग का खिलाड़ी जतिन था

हिसार में दिल्ली रोड पर रविवार सुबह एक कार चालक ने दो लोगों की जान ले ली। बताया जाता है कि उसने पहले एक बुजुर्ग महिला को कुचला और फिर बॉक्सिंग की प्रैक्टिस के लिए जा रहे एक किशोर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद आरोपी कार को मौके पर ही छोड़कर फरार हो गया। उधर अस्पताल ले जाए जाने पर दोनों ही पीड़ितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए मोर्चरी में रखवाने के बाद कार चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया और उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 5 बजे एक होंडा सिटी कार हांसी की तरफ से आ रही थी। कार का चालक इसे तेजी से चला रहा था, जिसके चलते उसने सुखदा अस्पताल के पास एक बुजुर्ग महिला को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई, वहीं कुछ ही पल के बाद इसी कार चालक ने कैंप चौक पर भी साइकल सवार एक किशोर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। गाड़ी खंभे से टकरा गई। इसके बाद कार चालक गाड़ी को मौके पर छोड़कर वहां से फरार हो गया।

दुर्घटना में मारी गई महिला की पहचान एमसी कॉलोनी की करीब 62 वर्षीय विजयमांगी के रूप में हुई है। दूसरा शिकार किशोर न्यू मॉडल टाउन का रहने वाला था। बताया जाता है कि 14 वर्षीय जतिन बॉक्सिंग का खिलाड़ी था। वह महाबीर स्टेडियम में प्रतिदिन बॉक्सिंग के अभ्यास के लिए जाता था। हादसे के वक्त वह घर से साइकल पर सवार होकर महाबीर स्टेडियम जा रहा था।

गंभीर हालत में दोनों को उपचार के लिए निजी अस्पताल में ले जाया गया, जहां उपचार के दौरान दोनों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने सिविल अस्पताल में दोनों मृतकों को पोस्टमॉर्टम कर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। वहीं कार चालक के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

