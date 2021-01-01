पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar It Is Time To Wake Up ... Dainik Bhaskar Is Organizing A Camp On Cancer Awareness Day In Collaboration With American Oncology Institute, You Too Can Benefit

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यह जागने का वक्त है...:कैंसर अवेयरनैस-डे पर दैनिक भास्कर अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट के सहयोग से लगा रहा है कैंप, आप भी उठाएं फायदा

हिसार38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट का कैंपस। यह इंस्टीट्यूट लोगों को कैंसर से निजात दिलाने की दिशा में काम कर रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट का कैंपस। यह इंस्टीट्यूट लोगों को कैंसर से निजात दिलाने की दिशा में काम कर रहा है।
  • 4 फरवरी को सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक कैंप में फ्री परामर्श देंगे विशेषज्ञ

विश्व कैंसर अवेयर डे पर चार फरवरी को दैनिक भास्कर और अमेरिकन ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट के सांझे इनीसिएट से एक विशेष कैंप इंस्टीट्यूट के कैंपस में लगेगा। इसमें सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक प्रसिद्ध चिकित्सक परामर्श के लिए मौजूद रहेंगे। ऑनकोलॉजी इंस्टीट्यूट दक्षिण एशिया में कैंसर देखभाल करने वाले अग्रणी प्रदाता मेडिकल संस्थानों में से एक है, जो कैंसर से बचाव, रोकथाम और बीमारी की पहचान से संबंधित सुविधाएं और सेवा मुहैया करवाती है।

इंस्टीट्यूट के रीजनल डायरेक्टर डॉ. अमित धवन ने बताया कि यह कैंप उन लोगों के लिए काफी अहम है जो कैंसर से पीड़ित हैं और इलाज के लिए भटक रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही उन मरीजों के लिए भी जिनमें कैंसर के लक्षण तो हैं मगर उन्हें नजरअंदाज करके बीमारी से जकड़ते जा रहे हैं। उन्हें कैसे कैंसर को पहचानने के लिए विस्तार से बताया जाएगा।

डॉ. धवन ने बताया कि हमारे इंस्टीट्यूट की शाखा न सिर्फ हिसार बल्कि देश में भुवनेश्वर, कालीकट, कोयम्बटूर, हैदराबाद, जालंधर, जम्मू, लुधियाना, नागपुर, इम्फाल और विजयवाड़ा में भी है, जहां इंस्टीट्यूट मरीजों को बेहतर सेवाएं दे रहा है। इसी कड़ी में ऐसे मरीजों की देखभाल के लिए विशेषज्ञों द्वारा परामर्श की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए यह कैंप लगाया जा रहा है। इसमें मरीजों को नि:शुल्क परामर्श के साथ सभी जांचों पर 20 फीसद छूट दी जाएगी। मरीज सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक इंस्टीट्यूट में कैंसर विशषेज्ञों द्वारा इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकते हैं। अपॉइंटमेंट के लिए 01662-282777 पर संपर्क करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser