पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • I Love Farming, We Are Farmers, Not Terrorists; PM Modi, Home Minister Shah And Kangana Are Targeting

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध के कई रंग:आई लव खेती,हम किसान हैं आतंकवादी नहीं के नारे आंदोलन में फूंक रहे जान; पीएम मोदी, गृहमंत्री शाह और कंगना पर साध रहे निशाना

कुंडली बॉर्डर25 मिनट पहलेलेखक: राजेश खोखर
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुंडली में किसानों ने पीएम मोदी, गृहमंत्री शाह व केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री तोमर के उल्टे फोटो लगे पोस्टर पहने हुए।

किसान आंदोलन में विरोध के अलग-अलग रंग हैं। बैनर, पोस्टर, स्टीकर और नारे भी बहुभाषी हैं। सरकार को चुनौती देती इनकी ओजपूर्ण शैली कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच आंदोलन में जान फूंक रही है। इनके निशाने पर पीएम मोदी, गृह मंत्री शाह और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत हैं। इनके खिलाफ न सिर्फ हाय-हाय के नारे हैं, बल्कि इन्हें सबक सिखाने के तरीके भी नारों व पोस्टरों में झलक रहे हैं।

उधर, मंच से आवाज आती है- उठ! हीरा उगाने वाले भाई, तेरी मेहनत लूट रहे कसाई। युवा, बुजुर्ग हाें या महिलाएं, सभी वर्गों ने अपने-अपने नारे बना रखे हैं। अपनापन दर्शाने के लिए आई लव खेती के स्टीकर सबसे ज्यादा सीने और कंधे पर चस्पा मिलेंगे। हाल ही में अलगाववादी, शरारती और अराजक तत्वों के आंदोलन में शामिल होने के आरोप लगे तो किसानों ने नारों और पोस्टरों से ही सरकार को जवाब दिया। किसानों की आईटी सेल ने हिंदी और अंग्रेजी में नारा बनाया -हम किसान हैं आतंकवादी, वी ऑर फार्मर नॉट ए टेररिस्ट। जिसे जमकर बांटा गया है। हिंदी में इन दोनों नारों और पोस्टरों को मुहिम की तरह प्रचारित किया गया।

ये हैं सबसे प्रचलित नारे

  • आई लव खेती
  • मैं भी किसान
  • हम किसान हैं आतंकवादी नहीं/ वी ऑर फार्मर नॉट ए टेररिस्ट
  • आई एम प्राउड फार्मर
  • नो फार्मर, नो फूड, नो फ्यूचर।
  • हमें जवाब दो - यस या नो
  • किसान देश बचाने निकले हैं
  • तीनों काले कानून वापस लो
  • हमारी मांगें पूरी करो- तीनों कानून रद्द करो।

ऑनलाइन मिल रहे अलग-अलग डिजाइन के स्टीकर और टी-शर्ट

आंदोलन के नारे व पोस्टर किसानों का आईटी सेल फाइनल करता है। आईटी सेल को सोशल मीडिया पर जो ट्रेंड करना होता है उस दिन उसी के अनुसार नारे व पोस्टर आंदोलन स्थल पर बताए जाते हैं। किसानों के कुछ नारे व पोस्टर इतने प्रचलित हैं कि कई ऑनलाइन साइटों ने भी इनके अलग-अलग तरह के डिजाइन के लोगो, स्टीकर और टी-शर्ट आदि मिलने लगे हैं।

प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर ज्यादा हुआ काम तो बच्चे हाथ से बना रहे पोस्टर

आंदोलन स्थल पर काफी छोटे बच्चे आए हैं, जो किसानों के नारों के अनुसार रोज हाथ से पोस्टर बनाते हैं। किसान आसपास की प्रिंटिंग प्रेस से बड़ी संख्या में पोस्टर बनवा रहे हैं। रोज कुंडली में करीब 10 लाख पोस्टर-स्टीकर बंट रहे हैं। सोनीपत के प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर कार्यरत सुंदर कुमार ने बताया कि उनके पास इतना तो विवाह शादी आदि में भी नहीं आता था, जितना अब है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें