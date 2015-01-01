पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Haryana
  • Haryana
  If The Demand Is Not Met, Then The Vegetable Vendor Will Jam The Sanoli Road In Front Of The MP's Office In Panipat.

सब्जी विक्रेताओं में रोष:मांग न मानी तो पानीपत में सांसद के ऑफिस के सामने सनौली रोड जाम करेंगे सब्जी विक्रेता

पानीपत4 मिनट पहले
सनौली रोड पर धरने के दौरान लोगों को संबोधित करते फड़ी मासाखोर एकता समिति के पदाधिकारी। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग को लेकर बीते 9 दिन से कर रहे भूख हड़ताल
  • रोड जाम करने के साथ सांसद और विधायकों के घरों का घेराव करने की भी दी चेतावनी

सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी सब्जी मंडी बनाने की मांग को लेकर बीते 9 दिनों से धरना और भूख हड़ताल कर रहे सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने सांसद संजय भाटिया के ऑफिस के सामने रोड जाम करने की चेतावनी दी है। विपक्ष के नेता और पार्षदों ने तो सब्जी विक्रेताओं की मांग को जायज बताया है, लेकिन अभी तक कोई भी सत्ता पक्ष का जनप्रतिनिधि या प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सब्जी विक्रेताओं की सुध लेने नहीं पहुंचा है।

फड़ी मासाखोर एकता समिति के प्रधान प्रेम कुमार और संसार सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार गरीबी हटाने की बात कहती है, मगर पानीपत में गरीबों को ही हटाया जा रहा है। सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी नई मंडी में शिफ्ट होने के बाद हजारों गरीबों का रोजगार छिन गया है। वह सब्जी मंडी शिफ्ट करने के विरोध में नहीं हैं, लेकिन सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। नई सब्जी मंडी में व्यापार संभव नहीं है।

शहर के लोग नई सब्जी मंडी में जाना पसंद नहीं करते हैं। जब लोग ही मंडी में नहीं जाएंगे तो उनका व्यापार कैसे चलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष के जनप्रतिनिधि और नेताओं के साथ पार्षदों ने भी उनका समर्थन किया है, लेकिन सांसद संजय भाटिया, शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज और भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता को मांग से अवगत कराने के बाद भी कोई पहल नहीं की गई है।

प्रधान ने कहा कि मांग पूरी न होने पर 27 नवंबर को सांसद संजय भाटिया के ऑफिस के सामने सनौली रोड को जाम किया जाएगा। इसके साथ फल-सब्जी विक्रेता सांसद और विधायकों के घरों का घेराव करेंगे। बुधवार को सावित्री, बिमला, बाला, अनीता, कमलेश, पायल, काजल और अंजली भूख हड़ताल पर रही।

यह है मामला
सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी शहर के बीच में है। प्रशासन का तर्क है कि मंडी के कारण सनौली रोड पर हर समय जाम रहता है। काफी समय से सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को शिफ्ट करने की कवायद चल रही थी, लेकिन विक्रेताओं के विरोध के कारण कार्रवाई पूरी नहीं हो पा रही थी। 16 नवंबर को प्रशासन ने पुलिस बल तैनात करके सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को नई अनाज मंडी में शिफ्ट कर दिया। सैकड़ों की संख्या में फल-सब्जी विक्रेता नई सब्जी मंडी में शिफ्ट भी हो गए, लेकिन इतने ही विक्रेता सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग को लेकर 17 नवंबर से धरना और भूख हड़ताल कर रहे हैं।

