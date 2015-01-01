पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदाेलनकारियाें का जज्बा और जुनून:किसानाें ने क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के नाम पर बहादुरगढ़ में 10 किलाेमीटर में बसाए 6 नगर

टिकरी बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहले
बसाए गए नगरों में लाउड स्पीकरों से देते हैं सूचना।

(देवेंद्र शुक्ला) किसान आंदाेलन के बीच बहादुरगढ़ के टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास तक आंदाेलनकारियाें का जज्बा और जुनून देखने काे मिल रहा है। पंजाब के क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के जीवन संघर्ष से प्रेरणा लेकर यह किसान सर्दी में भी खुले आसमान तले डटे हुए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बहादुरगढ़ हाईवे पर 6 नगर इन्हीं क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के नाम पर बसा दिए हैं।

जैसे-जैसे पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसानों के जत्थे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लिए यहां दमखम के साथ आ रहे हैं, वैसे ही नगरों की संख्या बढ़ाए जाने की प्लानिंग बनती जाती है। फिलहाल यहां 10 किलोमीटर के दायरे में महापुरुषाें व क्रांतिकारियाें के नाम पर 6 नगर बसाए गए हैं। हर नगर को यहां एक ब्लॉक की संज्ञा दी गई है और ब्लॉक प्रधान बनाए गए हैं। इन ब्लॉक प्रधानों की देखरेख में ही नगर में रहने वाले युवा और बुजुर्ग प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने से लेकर रोजमर्रा की जरूरत के सामानों को मुहैया कराने की जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं।

रोहतक से बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास पर पहला नगर शहीद साधु सिंह तख्तुपुरा के नाम पर बसाया गया है। मोगा निवासी युवा धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि नगर में रहने वाला कोई भी बुजुर्ग, युवा या महिला अपने मन से कोई भी काम नहीं करता। यहां दरी बिछाने से लेकर भोजन वितरण तक की जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग लोगों को दी गई है और वह उसी जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन करते हैं।

धरना स्थल पर जाकर मंच पर कविता, कहानी या भाषण कौन देगा। कौन भोजन तैयार करेगा, वितरण कौन करेगा सबकी अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी नगर में रहने वाले लोगों के बीच पहले ही बांट दी गई है। एडवोकेट निर्मल सिंह ने बताया जैसे-जैसे पंजाब के शहरों से प्रदर्शनकारियों के जत्थे आते रहेंगे उसी तरह अन्य क्रांतिकारी और शहीदों के नाम पर नगर की बसाहट यहां बहादुरगढ़ हाईवे पर कर दी जाएगी। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि मांग न मानी तो सभी रास्ते बंद कर देंगे।

किसान जियो कंपनी का नंबर करा रहे पोर्ट

अंबानी के खिलाफ किसानों के गुस्से का फायदा दूसरी मोबाइल कंपनियां उठा रही हैं। एक कंपनी ने धरनास्थल पर स्टाल लगाकर किसानों के जियो के नंबर पोर्ट करना शुरू कर दिया। उसने लुभाने के लिए नंबर पोर्ट करवाने पर 1 माह तक 1 जीबी डाटा हररोज और आउटगोइंग कॉलिंग सेवा मुफ्त देने की घोषणा की है।

