काम की खबर:31 जनवरी तक रद्द रहेंगी 12 ट्रेनें; दो का रूट बदला गया, घर से निकलने से पहले देख लें सूची

छह जोड़ी ट्रेनों को रद्द करने और एक जोड़ी ट्रेन को सहारनपुर तक ही चलाने के आदेश भी जारी किए गए हैं।
  • रेलवे ने घनी धुंध होने का हवाला देते हुए यह फैसला किया है

ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले लोगों के लिए जरुरी खबर है। 31 जनवरी तक 12 ट्रेनें रद्द रहेंगी, जिनकी सूची जारी कर दी गई है। दो ट्रेनों का रूट भी बदला गया है। इस संबंध में नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी हो गया है। रेलवे ने घनी धुंध होने का हवाला देते हुए यह फैसला किया है। वहीं छह जोड़ी ट्रेनों को रद्द करने और एक जोड़ी ट्रेन को सहारनपुर तक ही चलाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

पहले ही कोरोना महामारी के कारण और किसान आंदोलन के चलते ट्रेनें कई दिनों तक रद्द रही। अब धुंध के कारण यात्रियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ेगी। अंबाला मंडल के वरिष्ठ वाणिज्य अधिकारी हरि मोहन ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 ट्रेनों को रद्द करने व 2 ट्रेनों को सहारनपुर तक ही चलाने के मुख्यालय से आदेश प्राप्त हुए हैं। जानकारी यात्रियों के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर, रेलवे हेल्पलाइन नंबर 139 और वेबसाइट पर भी अपलोड की गई है।

ये रही रद्द होने वाली ट्रेनों की सूची

  • 02054 अमृतसर-हरिद्वार 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक रद्द गुरुवार को छोड़कर।
  • 02053 हरिद्वार-अमृतसर 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक रद्द गुरुवार को छोड़कर।
  • 04674 अमृतसर-जयनगर 18 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार, गुरुवार, शुक्रवार व रविवार को रद्द।
  • 04673 जयनगर-अमृतसर 19 दिसंबर से 1 फरवरी तक प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार, गुरुवार व शनिवार को रद्द।
  • 09611 अजमेर-अमृतसर 17 दिसंबर से 30 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार व शनिवार को रद्द।
  • 09614 अमृतसर-अजमेर 18 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार व रविवार को रद्द।
  • 05933 डिब्रूगढ़-अमृतसर 22 दिसंबर से 26 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार को रद्द।
  • 05934 अमृतसर-डिब्रूगढ़ 25 दिसंबर से 29 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को रद्द।
  • 02357 कोलकाता-अमृतसर 19 दिसंबर से 30 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार व शनिवार को रद्द।
  • 02358 अमृतसर-कोलकाता 21 दिसंबर से 1 फरवरी तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार व सोमवार को रद्द।
  • 03307 धनबाद-फिरोजपुर 17 दिसंबर से 28 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार को रद्द।
  • 03308 फिरोजपुर-धनबाद 19 दिसंबर से 30 जनवरी तक प्रत्येक शनिवार को रद्द।
  • 04712 श्रीगंगानगर-हरिद्वार 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक सहारनपुर तक संचालित।
  • 04711 हरिद्वार-श्रीगंगानगर 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक सहारनपुर से संचालित।
