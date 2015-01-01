पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • International Surajkund Fair Will Not Be Held In Feb 2021 Due To Corona Pandemic, This Happened For The First Time In 35 Years

कोरोना का असर:इंटरनेशनल सूरजकुंड मेले का नहीं होगा आयोजन; 35 साल में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा, विदेशी भी बनते थे हिस्सा

फरीदाबाद24 मिनट पहले
अप्रैल 2021 में समीक्षा होगी और अगर संभावनाएं दिखाई दी तो अप्रैल के बाद मेले का आयोजन किया जा सकता है।
  • हर साल 1 से 15 फरवरी तक मेले का आयोजन किया जाता है
  • यूरोपियन और एशिया के कई देश इस मेले में शामिल होते हैं

कोरोना महामारी ने सभी त्योहारों और आयोजनों का मजा किरकिरा कर दिया है। अब इसकी भेंट एक और इंटरनेशनल इवेंट चढ़ा है। क्योंकि इस बार इंटरनेशनल सूरजकुंड मेला नहीं लगेगा। कोरोना महामारी फैलने के कारण हरियाणा सरकार ने मेले का आयोजन नहीं करने का फैसला किया है।

पर्यटन मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण सूरजकुंड क्राफ्ट मेले का आयोजन फरवरी में नहीं किया जाएगा। इसे स्थगित कर दिया गया है। लेकिन अप्रैल 2021 में समीक्षा होगी और अगर संभावनाएं दिखाई दी तो अप्रैल के बाद मेले का आयोजन किया जा सकता है।

बता दें कि 35 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि मेले का आयोजन नहीं हो रहा है। हर साल 1 से 15 फरवरी तक मेले का आयोजन किया जाता है। इसमें दुनियाभर से लोग हिस्सा लेते हैं। यूरोपियन और एशिया के कई देश इसमें शामिल होते हैं। विदेशों से पर्यटक भी इसका लुत्फ उठाने आते हैं।

लेकिन इस बार कोई इसका लुत्फ नहीं उठा पाएगा। वहीं मेले का आयोजन नहीं होने से जहां हरियाणा सरकार को घाटा होगा और राजस्व पर असर पड़ेगा। वहीं हस्तशिल्प से जुड़े लोगों को भी नुकसान होगा। क्योंकि 15 दिनों में वे अपना सामान बेचकर काफी पैसा कमाते थे, जिससे अगले कुछ महीने घर चलता था।

