पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • International Wrestlers Bajrang Punia And Sangeeta Phogat, Daughter Of Bacho Bachao, Daughter Padhao, Took 8th Round

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्यार में बदली दोस्ती, हमसफर बने रेसलर्स:एक-दूजे के हुए इंटरनेशनल पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट, बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ के लिए लिया 8वां फेरा

सोनीपत/चरखी दादरी27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में इंटरनेशनल पहलवानों संगीता फौगाट और बजरंग पूनिया एक-दूसरे के साथ दांपत्य सूत्र में बंध गए। फेरों से पहले दोनों एक-दूसरे को जयमाला पहनाते हुए।
  • 31 बारातियों के साथ देर शाम सवा 8 बजे बजरंग पहुंचे बलाली, सादगी के साथ हुआ शादी समारोह

अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान संगीता फोगाट और बजरंग पूनिया बुधवार को परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए। एक रुपए और नारियल के साथ रिश्ता करने वाले द्रोणाचार्य अवार्डी पहलवान महाबीर फोगाट ने बड़ी सादगी के साथ अपनी तीसरे नंबर की बेटी संगीता फोगाट की शादी की। वहीं बजरंग पूनिया भी झज्जर जिले के गांव खुड्‌डन से 31 लोगों की बारात में सिर्फ अपने परिजनों को साथ लेकर संगीता से फेरे लेने पहुंचे। गांव बलाली में हुए शादी समारोह के दौरान सिर्फ फोगाट फैमिली ही मौजूद थी। समारोह की मुख्य बातें...

दूल्हा बनकर घोड़ी पर सवार बजरंग पूनिया संगीता के घर तरफ बढ़ते हुए। इस दौरान दिल्ली कनाट प्लेस से महंत विकास शर्मा भी साथ रहे।
दूल्हा बनकर घोड़ी पर सवार बजरंग पूनिया संगीता के घर तरफ बढ़ते हुए। इस दौरान दिल्ली कनाट प्लेस से महंत विकास शर्मा भी साथ रहे।
  • बजरंग पूनिया करीबन 31 बारातियों के साथ बुधवार देर शाम सवा 8 बजे बलाली पहुंचे।
  • बलाली पहुंचते ही संगीता फोगाट के ताऊ राजेंद्र फोगाट और बजरंग के पिता बलवान सिंह के बीच मिलनी की रस्म अदा की गई।
  • इसके बाद स्टेज पर बजरंग ने संगीता को वरमाला पहनाई। बाद में दोनों परिवारों की मौजूदगी में संगीता ने बजरंग के साथ 8 फेरे लिए। संगीता के पिता पहलवान महाबीर फोगाट ने कहा कि बड़ी बहनों की तरह संगीता ने भी 8वें (बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ) फेरे की रस्म अदा की।
  • दूल्हा पक्ष के 31 और दुल्हन पक्ष के 20 लोगों की मौजूदगी में दोनों ही इंटरनेशनल पहलवानों की शादी पारंपरिक व सादगीपूर्ण माहौल में ही संपन्न हुई। इस दौरान बजरंग के साथ दिल्ली के कनाट प्लेस से महंत विकास शर्मा भी पहुंचे।
  • मेहमानों के लिए बड़ी बहनों की शादी की तरह इस बार भी देशी घी में सभी व्यंजन परोसे गए। इसमें बादाम शेक, केशर युक्त दूध, सरसों का साग, मिस्सी रोटी और देशी घी का चूरमा व अन्य व्यंजन शामिल रहे।

मुंबई से आया रेड टोमेटो कलर का लहंगा पहना संगीता ने
दुल्हन के लहंगों के लिए मुंबई के क्लिक डिजाइनर बुटिक का लहंगा पहनकर संगीता फौगाट पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया के साथ फेरे लिए। लहंगे का कलर रेड टोमेटो है, जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत साढ़े चार लाख रुपए बताई गई हैं। यह संगीता फौगाट के लिए खासतौर पर तैयार किया गया।

बजरंग पूनिया की गौरवा की रस्म का अदा बरते संगीता का के परिजन।
बजरंग पूनिया की गौरवा की रस्म का अदा बरते संगीता का के परिजन।

एक रुपए और नारियल से हुई शादी की रस्में
पहलवान महाबीर फोगाट ने ने बताया कि लग्न टीके और अन्य सभी रस्मों में एक रुपए व नारियल के साथ हुई। संगीता के कन्यादान में भी एक रूपया और नारियल ही भेंट किया गया है। महाबीर पहलवान ने बताया कि संगीता की बड़ी बहन गीता और बबीता ने 8 फेरे लिए थे। दोनों ने ही 8वां फेरा बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा देते हुए लिया था। वहीं इसी राह पर छोटी बहन संगीता ने भी बजरंग के साथ 8 फेरे लिए। इसमें 8वां फेरा बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ सहित दहेज कुप्रथा के खिलाफ लिया।

बारात के पहुंचने के बाद बलाली में मिलनी की रस्म में संगीता के ताऊ राजेंद्र फोगाट और बजरंग के पिता बलवान सिंह।
बारात के पहुंचने के बाद बलाली में मिलनी की रस्म में संगीता के ताऊ राजेंद्र फोगाट और बजरंग के पिता बलवान सिंह।

महाबीर को करीबी लोगों से चला था बच्चों की दोस्ती का पता, बदली प्यार में
सालभर पहले महावीर फोगाट ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया था कि बजरंग अक्सर घर आता रहा है। कुछ समय पहले संगीता के जन्मदिन पर भी आया था। हालांकि तब हमें इसका अंदाजा नहीं था। मुझे भी अन्य लोगों के माध्यम से ही इस बारे में पता चला। दोनों ने ही हमें इस बारे में नहीं बताया था। हालांकि जहां तक मेरी बात है मैं इस रिश्ते को लेकर खुश हूं। बच्चों की खुशी में ही मेरी खुशी है। इस बारे में बजरंग के परिवार से भी चर्चा हुई। हरियाणवी अंदाज में उन्होंने कहा कि अभी बात हुई है, लेकिन पक्का करेंगे तब बच्चों को पुचकारेंगे और सबका मुंह भी मीठा करवाएंगे।

मंडप में पहुंचने से पहले नीम झराई की रस्म निभाती बजरंंग पूनिया की सालियां और ससुराल पक्ष की महिलाएं।
मंडप में पहुंचने से पहले नीम झराई की रस्म निभाती बजरंंग पूनिया की सालियां और ससुराल पक्ष की महिलाएं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा निवार तूफान अभी पुडुचेरी से 40 किलोमीटर दूर, देर रात यहां से गुजरेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें