पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • It Would Have Been 80 Thousand If Full Votes Were Received: Manohar Lal, Dushyant Said Both Parties Fought, Then Got 50 Thousand

बरोदा उपचुनाव पर सीएम-डिप्टी सीएम की प्रतिक्रिया:पूरे वोट मिलते तो 80 हजार होते: मनोहर लाल, दुष्यंत ने कहा- दोनों पार्टियां लड़ीं, तभी 50 हजार मिले

हरियाणा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरोदा उपचुनाव में भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी की हार के बाद सीएम मनोहर लाल ने चंडीगढ़ तो डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने पानीपत में मीडिया से बात की। जजपा के सहयोग के सवाल पर सीएम ने कहा कि यदि पूरे वोट मिलते तो हमारे प्रत्याशी के 80 हजार तक वोट होते। लेकिन किसी पार्टी या आदमी के कहने से पूरा वोट ट्रांसफर नहीं होता। स्वाभाविक है कि पोलराइजेशन होती है तो वोट थोड़ा इधर-उधर होता है।

एक पार्टी जिसे पूरा वोट मिलता है, उसके कहने पर हर आदमी ट्रांसफर हो जाए, ऐसा कभी नहीं होता। हालांकि कुछ लाभ जरूर मिलता है। पिछली बार हमारे 37 हजार वोट थे। इस बार 50 हजार से ज्यादा हैं। वहीं, जजपा का वोट भाजपा को नहीं शिफ्ट हाेने के सवाल पर उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा 50 हजार से अधिक वोट मिलने का मतलब है कि दोनों पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मेहनत की है। यह तो कांग्रेस की सीट थी। अगर गठबंधन की होती और हम हार जाते तो कह सकते थे कि जनता ने सपोर्ट नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें