  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal Corona Positive, Got More Than 1500 Patients For The Second Consecutive Day, 6 Died

कोरोना का कहर:झज्जर की विधायक गीता भुक्कल कोरोना पॉजिटिव, लगातार दूसरे दिन 1500 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले, 6 की मौत

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

प्रदेश में डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। पहले 50 हजार मरीज ठीक होने में 166 दिन लगे थे। हालांकि, उस वक्त मरीज भी कम थे। इसके बाद आंकड़ा एक लाख तक पहुंचने में मात्र 27 दिन लगे। इसके बाद अब 50 हजार मरीज 34 दिन में ठीक हुए हैं। उधर, लगातार दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को भी 1500 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं।

झज्जर की विधायक गीता भुक्कल समेत 1584 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। अब संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 164197 हो गई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 6 मरीजों की मौत से मृतक संख्या 1807 हो गई है। एक दिन में 1209 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक 150660 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। रिकवरी दर गिरकर 91.75% पर आ गई है। सक्रिय मरीज 11730 हो गए हैं।

आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट के 300 व रेपिड एंटीजन के 150 रु. घटाए
टेस्टिंग में कमी आने के कारण राज्य सरकार ने आरटी-पीसीआर के 300 व रेपिड एंटीजन के 150 रुपए कम किए हैं। अब आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट के 900 और रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट के 500 रुपए लगेंगे। डॉक्टर की लिखी पर्ची पर सरकारी अस्पतालों में टेस्ट निशुल्क होते हैं।

देश में 85 दिन बाद सक्रिय मरीज 6 लाख के नीचे आए
देश में 85 दिन बाद सक्रिय मरीज 6 लाख के नीचे आए हैं। इससे पहले 5 अगस्त को सक्रिय मरीज 5.9 लाख दर्ज किए गए थे। गुरुवार को सक्रिय मरीजों का आंकड़ा घटकर 5,94,868 आ गया।

