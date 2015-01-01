पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Haryana
  Kaithal Haryana: Kaithal Police Arrested 3 Accused Of Loot, Kahnauri Resident Scrap Dealer's Driver Also Included

लूट की साजिश का पर्दाफाश:स्पेयर पार्ट्स कारोबारी के चालक ने साथियों के साथ रची लूट की साजिश, तीन गिरफ्तार

कैथल3 मिनट पहले
कैथल पुलिस की गिरफ्त में लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने के आरोपी। इनमें 5 दिन पहले वारदात का शिकार हुए कारोबारी का ड्राइवर भी शामिल है।
  • 16 नवंबर को कैथल में अपने किसी परिचित से 10 लाख रुपए लेकर लौट रहा था खनौरी का अनिल कुमार
  • 60 हजार रुपए उधार लिए थे 6 साल से नौकरी कर रहे खनौरी निवासी बिंटू उर्फ बंटी नामक ड्राइवर ने
  • उधार चुकाने से बचने के लिए साथियों के साथ मिलकर लुटवाया मालिक अनिल कुमार को, पकड़ा गया

कैथल पुलिस ने लूटपाट गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें एक आरोपी बीते दिनों खनौरी के स्पेयर पार्ट्स कारोबारी से हुई लूट की घटना में शामिल उसका चालक भी शामिल है। उसने उधार लिए 60 हजार रुपए लौटाने से बचने के लिए साथियों के साथ यह साजिश रची थी। पुलिस ने लूटी गई नकदी की बरामदगी के बाद तीनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया तो वहां से 4 दिन का रिमांड हासिल किया गया है।

17 नवंबर को थाना सदर में दर्ज मामले के अनुसार बीती 16 नवंबर को कैथल में अपने किसी परिचित से मिलने के बाद लौट रहे खनौरी के कारोबारी से 10 लाख रुपए लूटे गए थे। स्क्रैप और पुरानी गाड़ियों के स्पेयर पार्टस का काम करने वाले अनिल कुमार ने पुलिस को बताया था कि 16 नवंबर की रात करीब 8 बजे परिचित से 10 लाख रुपए लेकर अपनी स्विफ्ट डिजायर गाड़ी से घर लौट रहा था। गाड़ी को 6 साल से नौकरी कर रहा खनौरी निवासी बिंटू उर्फ बंटी चला रहा था। बाबा लदाना क्षेत्र में पार्वती ईंट भट्‌ठे के नजदीक पहुंचते ही अचानक पीछे से आई ब्रेजा कार के चालक ने अपनी गाडी व्यापारी की कार आगे अड़ाकर कार रुकवा ली। ब्रेजा से निकले तीन युवकों में से 2 युवक अपने हाथों में पिस्तौल लिए हुए थे, जो पिस्तौल के बल पर अनिल से 10 लाख रुपए नकदी और उसके दोनों मोबाइल फोन लूटकर फरार हो गए।

एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने इस मामले की जांच सीआईए-1 को सौंपी थी। सीआईए-1 प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर अनूप सिंह की अगुवाई में एसआई कश्मीर सिंह, हेडकांस्टेबल तरसेम कुमार, एचसी मनीष कुमार, एचसी अजीत, एचसी देवेंद्र और कॉन्स्टेबल संदीप कुमार की टीम ने 5 दिन में ही इस घटना के राज से पर्दा उठा दिया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक अनिल कुमार के चालक बिंटू उर्फ बंटी को कैथल से गिरफ्तार करने के बाद पूछताछ की। बिंटू ने कबूला कि उसने अपने मालिक अनिल से 60 हजार रुपए उधार लिए हुए है, जिनका तकादा करने पर उसने करीब एक माह पूर्व किला जफरगढ निवासी अपने पुराने दोस्त रोशन को अपनी योजना में शामिल करके उनके आने-जाने के रास्ते की रैकी करवाई। उसने रोशन को कहा कि जब उसका मालिक कैथल से मोटी रकम ले जाएगा तो वह उसे पहले ही सूचित कर देगा, तुम वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए अपने अन्य साथियों को तैयार कर लो। बिंटू की सूचना पर कैथल पहुंचे आरोपियों ने अनिल की गाडी का पीछा किया। फिर वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। इसके बाद बिंटू निरंतर डरे-सहमे होने का नाटक करता रहा, लेकिन अंतत: पकड़े जाने के भय कारण खनौरी से फरार हो गया। बाद में साथियों से अपने हिस्से में आई एक लाख रुपए नकदी ले ली।

इसके बाद जींद जिले के गांव किलाजफरगढ़ में दबिश दे वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले इसी गांव निवासी आरोपी रोशन और स्कीम को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वारदात में लिप्त शेष आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी, वारदात में प्रयुक्त हथियारों व गाडी और नकदी की बरामदगी के लिए तीनों आरोपियों का रविवार को न्यायालय से 4 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया गया है, जिनसे गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

