हरियाणा के गांव में रोड रेज:टक्कर के बाद बाइक सही से चलाने को कहा तो बुजुर्ग को बदमाश ने रॉड मारी, एक सप्ताह बाद अस्पताल में  तोड़ा दम

कैथल21 मिनट पहले
कैथल के सिविल अस्पताल में बुजुर्ग की मौत के बाद पोस्टमॉर्टम करवाने पहुंचे कुतुबपुर के ग्रामीण।
  • 30 अक्टूबर को कैथल के बाला जी नगर निवासी रामप्रताप के पीछे बैठकर खेत में जा रहे थे कुतुबपुर के सुभाष
  • गांव के ही गुलाब ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर किया था लोहे की रॉड और डंडों से हमला, कैथल और हिसार के बाद चंडीगढ़ रेफर किया गया था

कैथल में एक बुजुर्ग का सिर्फ इसलिए कत्ल कर दिया गया कि उसने सड़क पर वाहनों की टक्कर के बाद सामने वाले को सही से वाहन चलाने को कहा था। बताया जाता है कि युवक ने दो-तीन साथियों की मदद से बुजुर्ग पर हमला कर दिया। उसके पेट में रॉड मारी, जिसके बाद पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से वह अस्पताल में भर्ती था। बुधवार दोपहर बाद बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने पहले से दर्ज मारपीट के केस में हत्या की धारा जोड़ने के बाद आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

मृतक बुजुर्ग सुभाष की फाइल फोटो।
मृतक बुजुर्ग सुभाष की फाइल फोटो।

मृतक की पहचान जिले के गांव कुतुबपुर निवासी सुभाष के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में बेटे अनिल ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को सुभाष कैथल के बाला जी नगर निवासी रामप्रताप के पीछे बैठक गांव से खेत में जा रहे थे। शिल्ला खेड़ा अंडरब्रिज के पास सामने से खेत का पड़ोसी गुलाब बाइक पर आ रहा था। गुलाब बाइक का कट मारकर निकलने लगा तो सुभाष और रामप्रताप बाइक से गिरते-गिरते बचे। इसके बाद जब उसे बाइक ठीक चलाने के लिए कहा तो उसने पंगा लेने का मजा चखाने की बात कही। पास खड़े ट्रक से लोहे की रॉड लेकर आया और अपने दोस्त खुश और अन्य दो लड़कों को भी चोट मारने के इरादे से बुला लिया। खुश लोहे की रॉड और दो लड़के लकड़ी के डंडे लिए हुए थे। गुलाब ने आते ही लोहे की रॉड सुभाष के पेट में मार दी तो वह जमीन पर गिर पड़े। इसके बाद भी रॉड और डंडों से खूब मारा। छुड़वाने की कोशिश में रामप्रताप को भी पीटा। चीख-पुकार सुनकर लोग पहुंचते, उससे पहले ही हमलावर गुलाब और अन्य फरार हो गए। सुभाष को एक निजी अस्पताल में लाए जाने पर दवाई देने के बाद डॉक्टरों ने घर भेज दिया। 31 अक्टूबर को तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हो गई तो परिजन कैथल के कई निजी अस्पतालों में गए, लेकिन आराम नहीं हुआ। डॉक्टर ने उन्हें हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया तो उसे हिसार ले जाया गया। एक नवंबर को हिसार में पेट का ऑपरेशन हुआ, लेकिन स्थिति गंभीर थी। ऐसे में 3 नवंबर को पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया। वहां इलाज के दौरान बुधवार को मौत हो गई। उधर इस बारे में अनाज मंडी चौकी से एएसआई बलराज ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ पहले हत्या के प्रयास सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। इलाज के दौरान पीडि़त की मौत हो गई है। इसके बाद हत्या की धारा जोड़ी गई है। साथ ही पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

