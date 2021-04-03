पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • 'Kale Chitte Rang', A Film Of Actress Dimple Soni Based On Two Sisters, Color Of The One Is Fair And Color Of The Ather Is Black

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सूरत नहीं, सीरत देखो:रंगभेद पर कटाक्ष करती फिल्म 'काले चिट्‌टे रंग', एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- पहली फिल्म है और इसने मेरी जिंदगी बदल दी

फरीदाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
काले चिट्‌टे रंग मेरी पहली फिल्म है और इस फिल्म ने मेरी जिंदगी बदलकर रख दी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
काले चिट्‌टे रंग मेरी पहली फिल्म है और इस फिल्म ने मेरी जिंदगी बदलकर रख दी है।
  • फिल्म UTV सिनेप्लेक्स पर रिलीज हुई और अब अब 71 देशों में देखी जा चुकी है
  • इस मूवी को स्टैंडअलोन फिल्म फेस्टिवल एंड अवार्ड 2021 के लिए भी चुना गया है

'काले चिट्टे रंग', रंगभेद पर बनी फिल्म UTV सिनेप्लेक्स पर रिलीज हुई और जल्दी ही यह भारत में रिलीज हो जाएगी। फिल्म अब अब 71 देशों में देखी जा चुकी है और यह स्टैंडअलोन फिल्म फेस्टिवल एंड अवार्ड 2021 के लिए भी चुनी गई है। यह कहना है फिल्म में मुख्य किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस डिंपल सोनी का।

एक्ट्रेस डिंपल सोनी हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ की रहने वाली हैं। काले चिट्‌टे रंग उनकी पहली फिल्म है और वे कहती हैं इस फिल्म ने उनकी जिंदगी बदलकर रख दी है। वे बहुत खुश हैं, क्योंकि उनकी फिल्म अवार्ड के लिए चुनी गई है। इस फिल्म में मुझे निजी जिंदगी के लिए भी काफी मोटिवेट किया है।

डिंपल कहती हैं कि काले चिट्‌टे रंग सिर्फ एक फिल्म नहीं है, बल्कि एक सामाजिक संदेश है। यह दो बहनों की कहानी है, जो रंगभेद को लेकर बनाई गई है। इसमें दिखाया गया है कि बेशक आज हम चांद पर पहुंच गए हैं, लेकिन जब रंग की बात आती है तो हमारा समाज वही पुराने ढर्रे पर खड़ा हो जाता है।

काले चिट्‌टे रंग सिर्फ एक फिल्म नहीं है, बल्कि एक सामाजिक संदेश है।
काले चिट्‌टे रंग सिर्फ एक फिल्म नहीं है, बल्कि एक सामाजिक संदेश है।

डिंपल ने कहा कि मैं खुद एक सोशल वर्कर हूं और जब मुझे ये कहानी सुनाई गई तो मैंने कहा कि मुझे इसमें काली लड़की का किरदार करना हैं। क्योंकि ये मेरे लिए एक चुनौतीपूर्ण किरदार था। मैं खुद मानती हूं कि काले या गोरे रंग से कोई फर्क नहीं। हर रंग की अपनी पहचान है और हर रंग का अपना महत्व है।

डिंपल ने कहा कि मैं अपने माता-पिता का नाम रोशन करने मुंबई आई हूं, लेकिन ये नहीं सोचा था कि आते ही मुझे फिल्म मिल जाएगी और वो भी एक सामाजिक संदेश देती। मुझे मेरे भाई-बहन और माता-पिता का सबसे ज्यादा सपोर्ट मिला है। उन्होंने मुझे हमेशा ही मोटिवेट किया।

डिंपल ने बताया कि उन्होंने कई सीरियल में काम किया है। कई वेब सीरीज भी की हैं। लेकिन ये फिल्म मेरी लाइफ का टर्निंग प्वाइंट है और इसके बाद मुझे अच्छे बड़े काम मिलेंगे। मैं बस यही चाहती हूं कि लाइफ मे कुछ ऐसा करूं, जिससे मेरे माता-पिता और देश का नाम रोशन हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें