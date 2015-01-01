पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे की लत का खौफनाक अंजाम:आए दिन होती थी घर में कलह, देर रात 3 बच्चों को नहर में नहर में फेंक फरार हुआ पिता

करनाल25 मिनट पहले
करनाल में आवर्धन नहर में फेंके गए बच्चों को तलाशन पहुंची पुलिस और गोताखोर टीम। रात में अंधेरे की वजह से दिक्कत आई तो अब दिन के उजाले में नए सिर से तलाश का क्रम जारी है।
  • सोमवार देर रात करीब सवा 9 बजे की है घटना , नशे के आदी गांव नली पार निवासी सुशील को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया
  • नहर का पानी कम करवाकर तीनों बच्चों को तलाशने के क्रम में जुटी पुलिस और गोताखोरों की टीमें

करनाल में एक व्यक्ति की नशे की लत का खौफनाक अंजाम सामने आया है। पता चला है कि परिवार द्वारा नशे से रोके जाने के चलते अक्सर घर में माहौल खराब रहता था और इसी की वजह से खुन्नस में आए व्यक्ति ने अपने ही 3 बच्चों को सोमवार देर रात नहर में फेंक दिया। घर आकर बताया भी और फिर फरार हो गया। सूचना पर पुलिस बच्चों की तलाश के लिए गोताखोरों को बुलाया। मंगलवार को पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पत्नी, बेटी और बड़े बेटे के साथ गांव नली पार के रहने वाले आरोपी सुशील की फाइल फोटो।
पत्नी, बेटी और बड़े बेटे के साथ गांव नली पार के रहने वाले आरोपी सुशील की फाइल फोटो।

घटना देर रात करीब सवा 9 बजे की बताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार जूस की रेहड़ी लगाने वाला नली पार गांव का निवासी सुशील नशे का आदी है। इसके चलते उसके घर में आए दिन झगड़ा होता था। सोमवार देर शाम को इसी बात को लेकर उसके घर जमकर झगड़ा हुआ। इसके बाद इसमें 8 साल की बेटी मीना, तीन साल के बेटे जानी और पांच साल के बेटे देव को जबरदस्ती बाइक पर बिठाकर ले जाने लगा।

सुशील के सबसे छोटे बेटे की फाइल फोटो।
सुशील के सबसे छोटे बेटे की फाइल फोटो।

उसके गुस्से और बच्चों की रोता देख पड़ोसी भी पीछे गए, लेकिन तब तक वह नहर क्रॉस कर चुका था। कुछ दूर आगे जाने के बाद कलवेहरी व सुबरी गांव के बीच उसने तीनों बच्चों को आवर्धन नहर में फेंक दिया। नहर पर मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने बच्चों को रोने और नहर में फेंके जाने की आवाज सुनी। उन्होंने उसे रोकने की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन वह नहीं माना। जब तक मौके पर पहुंचे वह फरार हो चुका था।

वारदात के बाद परिजनों का इस तरह से रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।
वारदात के बाद परिजनों का इस तरह से रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

सुशील कुछ देर बाद लौटा और घर वालों को बताया कि बच्चों को नहर में फेंक आया। इसके बाद फरार हो गया। कंट्रोल रूम में फोन करने के साथ ही सुशील की पत्नी खुद थाने पहुंच गई। गांव वाले और परिजन बच्चों की तलाश में नहर पर पहुंचे। थोड़ी देर में पुलिस भी पहुंचे और रैस्क्यू के लिए गोताखोरों को फोन किया। नहर पर काफी अंधेरा होने और बहाव तेज होने के चलते गांव वालों को बच्चों की तलाश में परेशानी हो रही थी। मंगलवार को पानी कम करवाकर फिर से बच्चों को ढूंढने का क्रम शुरू किया गया। वहीं जानकारी मिली है कि पुलिस ने आरोपी सुशील को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थाना कुंजपुरा के पुलिस अधिकारी बलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि घरेलू विवाद में तीन बच्चों को नहर में फेंके जाने की बात सामने आई है। उनकी तलाश के प्रयास किया जा रहा है। अंधेरा और नदी का बहाव तेज होने से परेशानी हो रही है। पीड़ितों के बयान के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

