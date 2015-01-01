पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करनाल में सड़क हादसा:दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर ओवरब्रिज से सर्विस रोड पर गिरा गैस टैंकर, दो हिस्सों में बंटा

करनालएक मिनट पहले
करनाल के घरज्ञैंडा में हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त गैस टैंकर।
  • घरौंडा में सरकारी स्कूल के प्ले ग्राउंड के पास हुआ हादसा
  • पिछला हिस्सा ओवरब्रिज से नीचे उतरा और टैंकर टूटकर केबिन से अलग हो गया

करनाल के घरौंडा के पास दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर हादसा हुआ। बीती रात ओवरब्रिज से सर्विस रोड पर गैस का कैंटर जा गिरा। कार टैंकर की चपेट में आने से बची। वहीं गैस का कैंटर गिरने से हड़कंप मच गया। गनीमत रही कि घटना के समय टैंकर खाली था, अन्यथा और भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। आनन-फानन में पुलिस व फायर ब्रिगेड की गाडिय़ां मौके पर पहुंची।

बताया जा रहा है कि हाईवे पर भारत पेट्रोलियम का एक गैस टैंकर करनाल से दिल्ली की तरफ जा रहा था। जैसे ही टैंकर घरौंडा ओवरब्रिज पर सरकारी स्कूल के प्ले ग्राउंड के पास पहुंचा तो अचानक उसका संतुलन बिगड़ गया, जिसके बाद टैंकर का पिछला हिस्सा ओवरब्रिज से नीचे उतर गया और टैंकर टूटकर केबिन से अलग हो गया। गैस टैंकर ओवरब्रिज की साइड रेलिंग तोड़ता हुआ सर्विस रोड के फुटपाथ पर पलट गया। इसी दौरान सर्विस रोड से जा रही एक कार भी हादसे का शिकार होने से बच गई।

दूसरी ओर टैंकर का केबिन वाला हिस्सा ओवरब्रिज के डिवाइडर की रेलिंग से जा टकराया। हालांकि इस हादसे में टैंकर चालक को कोई चोट नही आई। चालक ने जब यह हादसा देखा तो वह गाड़ी को लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। हादसे के बाद घटना स्थल पर राहगीर एकत्रित हो गए। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक, संभवत: टैंकर का कोई हिस्सा टूटा है, जिस कारण यह हादसा हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि टैंकर में गैस नही थी। यदि इसमें गैस होती और गैस का रिसाव हो जाता तो एक बहुत बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

इधर, टैंकर पटलने की सूचना के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ फायर विभाग भी हरकत में आ गया। फायर बिग्रेड व पुलिस की गाडिय़ां मौके पर पहुंच गईं। जांच करने पर टैंकर खाली मिला तो सबने राहत की सांस ली। थाना प्रभारी कंवर सिंह ने बताया कि टैंकर एचपी कंपनी का है, जो खाली था। एहतियात के तौर पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी मौके पर बुला ली गई थी। हादसे में कोई हताहत नही हुआ। हादसे को लेकर इलाके में देर तक हड़कंप के हालात रहे।

