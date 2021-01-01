पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर वापसी के तीसरे दिन आंदोलन वापसी:प्रदेशभर की खाप गुरुवार रात को एक्टिव हुईं, सुबह तक हजारों लोग बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे

हरियाणा19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल | गांव चंदाना से दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर जाता हुआ ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों का काफिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैथल | गांव चंदाना से दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर जाता हुआ ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों का काफिला।
  • नेताओं की नो एंट्री : अब गांवों के बाहर लगाएंगे भाजपा व जेजेपी नेताओं के एंट्री बैन के पोस्टर
  • गांवों में कमेटी: हर रोज 10-10 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में राशन-पानी लेकर रवाना होंगे किसान

दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को हुए उपद्रव के बाद काफी संख्या में किसान घर लौट गए थे। 27-28 जनवरी को पुलिस-प्रशासन हरकत में आया। गुरुवार को किसान संगठनों के नेताओं ने इमोशल बयान दिए। रात में ही अचानक हरियाणा की कई खापें और किसान फिर समर्थन में आ गए। घर वापसी के तीसरे दिन फिर दिल्ली कूच शुरू हो गया। कुंडली, टिकरी और खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर जो भीड़ कम होती जा रही थी। वह दोबारा फिर बढ़नी शुरू हो गई। शुक्रवार को दिनभर पंजाब-हरियाणा से किसानों के काफिले दिल्ली की ओर गए।

किसान आंदोलन में शुक्रवार को अचानक हरियाणा के किसानों की भागीदारी बढ़ गई। सोनीपत में दहिया खाप के गांवों की पंचायत हुई, आंतिल चौबीसी ने पंचायत की। फैसला हुआ कि राशन-पानी के साथ दिल्ली जाएंगे। वहां लंगर सेवा भी चलाएंगे। दादरी में फौगाट खाप-19 ने गांव-गांव से दिल्ली कूच की बात कही। भाजपा-जेजेपी के नेताओं की एंट्री पर भी बैन लगा दिया। राेहतक में हुड्‌डा खाप की पंचायत हुई।

खाप प्रधान ओमप्रकाश हुड्‌डा की अध्यक्षता में 8 प्रस्ताव पास किए गए हैं। जब तक सरकार मांग नहीं मानेगी, तब तक किसी मंत्री व सत्ताधारी विधायकों को हुड्‌डा खाप के गांव में नहीं घुसने दिया जाएगा। वहीं, दादरी के एमएलए और सांगवान खाप के प्रधान सोमवीर सांगवान भी जाट भवन में पहुंचे। किसानों के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली समेत बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेगी। सिरसा से 20-25 ट्रैक्टर पर 100 के करीब किसान दिल्ली गए। गांव में हुई बैठक में किसानों ने दिल्ली जाने का निर्णय लिया।

भिवानी के मिताथल धनाना, बड़सी, मुंढाल, जुई, ढिगावा गांव में किसानों ने महापंचायत कर रणनीति बनाई। कितलाना टोल से 75 ट्रैक्टरों के जत्थे समेत 500 ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली बॉर्डर की तरफ रवाना हुए। यमुनानगर से 200 किसान दिल्ली के लिए गए हैं। करनाल से करीब 150 ट्राॅलियां सिंघू और गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर के लिए निकली हैं। बसताड़ा से 200 किसान रवाना हुए।

प्रदेश के 3 जिलों में 8 जगह लगे जाम

फतेहाबाद में 4 सड़कों और कैथल में 2 हाईवे पर कई घंटे तक बैठे रहे किसान

जींद में गुरुवार रात को कंडेला में किसानों ने दो घंटे तक जींद-चंडीगढ़ राजमार्ग जाम रखा, जिससे वाहनों की कतारें लग गईं।

फतेहाबाद के कई गांवों में किसानों ने मार्च निकाला। पौना घंटा फतेहाबाद रोड जाम रखा।

गांव समैण में ढाई घंटे तथा कन्हड़ी में कुछ देर के लिए जाम लगाया, जो बाद में खोल दिया।

कैथल के युवाओं ने छोटूराम चौक पर जाम लगा दिया। महिलाओं ने जींद-कैथल मार्ग पर 4 घंटे तक जाम लगाया।

जाखल किसान संघर्ष समिति ने कुलां भूना मार्ग पर दो घंटे तक रोड जाम किया।

चुहड़पुर गांव के लोगों ने जींद-कैथल स्टेट हाइवे एक घंटे तक जाम रखा।

खेड़ा बॉर्डर : हाईवे खुलवाने को बुलाई 42 गांवों की महापंचायत, 150 लोग ही पहुंचे

रेवाड़ी में दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे के खेड़ा-शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर हालात टकराव के बने हुए हैं। ग्रामीण किसानों की खिलाफत कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को 42 गांवों की पंचायत भी बुलाई गई थी, हालांकि लोग उम्मीद के अनुसार भीड़ नहीं जुटा पाए। करीब 150 लोगों ने रेवाड़ी की सीमा में बॉर्डर से करीब 400 मीटर दूर पंचायत की और निर्णय लिया कि 31 को सुबह 11 बजे महापंचायत होगी। समर्थन जुटाने के लिए गांवों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। धरने को 400 मीटर पीछे कर राजस्थान पुलिस ने बॉर्डर के पास मोर्चा संभाल लिया है।

अम्बाला में शंभू काे सिंघु बाॅर्डर बनाएंगे

अम्बाला सिटी में दाे दिन से दिल्ली से पंजाब की तरफ ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली वापस आ रही थी। वहीं शुक्रवार काे से किसान दिल्ली जाते दिखे। भाकियू नेताओं ने कहा कि शंभू काे सिंघु बाॅर्डर बनाएंगे। बीते गुरुवार अम्बाला पुलिस टाेल प्लाजा काे खाेलना चाहती थी, लेकिन किसान संगठित रहे और पुलिस टाेल चलाने में कामयाब नहीं हाे सकी। नेताओं ने कहा कि जब तक तीनाें कृषि कानून वापस नहीं हाेते, तब तक टाेल प्लाजा ऐसे ही फ्री चलता रहेगा।

फैसला : कोई नेता आया तो कपड़े फाड़कर भेजेंगे

चरखी दादरी: बाबा स्वामी दयाल धाम पर हुई पंचायत में शुक्रवार को फौगाट खाप-19 ने डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत सिंह, सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह और हाउसिंग बोर्ड चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला लिया। बलवंत सिंह फौगाट ने ऐलान किया कि गांवों के अड्‌डों पर भाजपा व जेजेपी नेताओं की नो एंट्री के बोर्ड लगा दें। कोई नेता आता है तो कपड़े फाड़कर भगा दिया जाए।

जाट भवन में प्रदेश की 200 खापें जुटीं

हर घर से एक आदमी किसान आंदोलन में भेजने का फैसला

राेहतक | मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर सर्व हुड्‌डा खाप की ओर से पंचायत की गई तो सेक्टर-1 स्थित जाट भवन में सर्वखाप पंचायत बुलाई गई। जाट भवन में सर्वखाप पंचायत की बैठक रोहतक खाप 84 के प्रधान हरदीप अहलावत की अध्यक्षता में की गई। हर घर से एक आदमी किसान आंदोलन में भेजने का फैसला लिया गया।

पंचायत में मुख्य वक्ता दादरी विधायक और सांगवान खाप के प्रधान सोमवीर सांगवान रहे। सर्व खाप पंचायत में हरियाणा की लगभग 200 खापों ने शिरकत की और सब ने एकमत होकर किसान आंदोलन को अपना नैतिक समर्थन देने और इस को मजबूती प्राप्त प्रदान करने की बात कही।

रूहिल राठी खाप प्रधान डाॅ. सोमबीर राठी ने कहा कि इतने किसानों की मौत हो चुकी है, लेकिन आज तक प्रधानमंत्री ने एक शब्द नहीं बोला है। सर्वखाप प्रवक्ता कैप्टन जगबीर मलिक ने सेकंडरी एजुकेशन के डायरेक्टर डॉ. अजय बल्हारा के किसान समर्थक बयान पर नौकरी से निलंबित करने को सरकार की तानाशाही बताया और उनकी तुरंत बहाली की मांग की।

सभी टोल प्लाजा पर आज रखेंगे अनशन

भाकियू अंबावता के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनिल नांदल उर्फ बल्लू ने कहा कि वे आंदोलन में हर घर से एक-एक आदमी की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि आंदोलन को और मजबूती दी जा सके। आज महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर सभी टोल पर अनशन रखा जाएगा। सोमवीर सांगवान ने आह्वान किया कि वे अपने क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार रात व शनिवार काे पंचायत कर बॉर्डरों पर पहुंचे। मकड़ौली टोल पर हुड्‌डा खाप की बैठक में 7 सूत्री निर्णय लिए गए। आज हुड्‌डा खाप के गांवों से 1500 ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला टिकरी बाॅर्डर जाएगा।

प्रदेशभर में टोल प्लाजा पर वसूली बंद

बसताड़ा टोल पर लंगर बंद होने से किसानों का हंगामा

दोपहर में एक साथ टोल पर पहुंचे एक हजार किसान

घरौंडा/करनाल: घरौंडा टोल पर सारा दिन टकराव की स्थिति बनी रही। सुबह प्रशासन ने टोल पर चल रहे लंगर को बंद करवा दिया। इससे किसान खपा हो गए। 12 बजे किसान घरौंडा टोल पर पहुंच गए। दोबारा से टोल पर लंगर और धरना देने पर अड़े रहे। डीसी निशांत कुमार यादव और एसपी गंगाराम पुनिया ने किसानों के साथ एक बजे से लेकर पांच बजे तक पांच दौर की बैठक की। इसके बाद टोल पर पहले वाली जगह धरने के लिए दी।

पानीपत में पुलिस के सामने 5 बैरिकेड्स ताेड़े

पानीपत: टाेल प्लाजा वहां शुक्रवार काे सैंकड़ाें किसान और सिख समुदाय के लाेग एकत्रित हुए। तीन घंटे की जद्दाेजहद के भारी संख्या में लाेग जुड़ चुके थे। पुलिस भी फिर एक तरफ हट गई। लाेगाें ने लंगर सेवा के लिए फिर से टैंट लगाना शुरू कर दिया। किसानों ने पुलिस के सामने ही 5 बैरिकेड्स ताेड़ दिए अाैर एक दिन बाद फिर से टाेल फ्री करा दिया। डाहर में भी टाेल काे फ्री करा दिया गया।

यहां भी टोल फ्री कराए

झज्जर से मेरठ तक नए बने 334 बी नेशनल हाईवे के छारा टोल फिर बंद करा दिया है।

केएमपी व राेहद टाेल काे शुक्रवार दोपहर फ्री कराया था, लेकिन शाम 6 बजे फिर वसूली शुरू हो गई।

कुरुक्षेत्र में फिर टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचने शुरू हो गए हैं। शुक्रवार को लंगर सेवा शुरू हो गई। थाना टोल पर गुरुवार को पुलिस किसानों को हटाने पहुंची थी, लेकिन किसान नहीं हटे।

अभिनेत्री सोनिया मान को धमकी

कहा- पिता की तरह निपटा देंगे

बहादुरगढ़ | टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर किसानों की सेवा में आई पंजाबी अभिनेत्री सोनिया मान को इंस्टाग्राम, फेसबुक और प्राइवेट नम्बर से एक आई कॉल में गोली मारने की धमकी मिली है। साेनिया मान पंजाब के किसान नेता बलदेव सिंह मान की बेटी हैं। बलदेव सिंह मान की 1990 में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।

अब साेनिया मान काे भी खालिस्तान के बारे में बोलने पर उसी तरह गोली मारकर जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही पुलिस काे शिकायत देंगी। उसे दीप सिद्धू के खिलाफ कुछ भी नहीं बोलने को कहा गया है। गुरुवार दोपहर मैसेज आने शुरू हुए व रात को प्राइवेट फोन नंबर से फोन पर काॅल आई थी।

