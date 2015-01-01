पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार:रेवाड़ी में अपहरण करने व फिरौती मांगने का आरोपी व आलू गैंग का गुर्गा गिरफ्तार, एक साल से चल रहा था फरार

रेवाड़ी6 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अपहरण मामले का आरोपी
  • आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या, आर्म्स एक्ट, लूट, डकैती, लड़ाई झगडे़ के काफी मामले दर्ज

हरियाणा के थाना शहर रेवाड़ी व सीआईए धारूहेड़ा की पुलिस ने अपहरण करने व फिरौती मांगने के मामले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान आलू गैंग के गुर्गे प्रवीण उर्फ मियाँ के रूप में हुई। आरोपी एक साल से फरार चल रहा था और उस पर पांच हजार रुपये का इनाम था।

जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता पंकज आहुजा ने थाना शहर रेवाड़ी में 26 अक्टूबर 2019 को अपने भाई लोकेश उर्फ कालू के अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कराया था। प्रवीण उर्फ मियां व उसके साथियों पर अपहरण करके डेढ़ लाख रुपये फिरौती मांगने के आरोप लगाए गए थे।

मामला दर्ज होने के बाद से ही आरोपी फरार चल रहा था। उस पर 5 हजार रूपए का इनाम भी घोषित करवाया गया था। आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या, आर्म्स एक्ट, लूट, डकैती, लड़ाई झगडे़ के काफी मामले दर्ज हैं। सोमवार को उक्त अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

आरोपी को अदालत में पेश करके अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ़्तारी के लिए पूछताछ करने के लिए 3 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

