पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्मनगरी कुरुक्षेत्र में दिनदहाड़े वारदात:जमानत पर आए हत्यारोपी पर कार सवारों ने बरसाई गोलियां, मौके पर ही तोड़ा दम; प्रेम प्रसंग की आशंका

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुरुक्षेत्र में सलारपुर रोड पर हत्या की वारदात के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल। - Dainik Bhaskar
कुरुक्षेत्र में सलारपुर रोड पर हत्या की वारदात के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल।
  • मृतक की पहचान जिले के गांव अमीन निवासी रवि उर्फ गोरखा के रूप में हुई
  • 3 साल पहले की गई गांव के अंकुश नामक युवक की हत्या के मामले में रवि भी था आरोपी

कुरुक्षेत्र में बुधवार सुबह कार सवार एक युवक की कुछ अन्य युवकों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाया। साथ ही आरोपियों की तलाश में घटनास्थल के आसपास के CCTV कैमरे भी खंगाले जा रहे हैं। प्राथमिक जांच के अनुसार मामला प्रेम प्रसंग और लड़ाई-झगड़े की पुरानी रंजिश से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। इसी बीच पता चला है कि मृतक युवक का भी आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है और वह इन दिनों हत्या के एक मामले में जमानत पर चल रहा है।

मृतक की पहचान जिले के गांव अमीन निवासी रवि उर्फ गोरखा के रूप में हुई है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार करीब 3 साल पहले गांव के अंकुश नामक युवक की घर में घुसकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में रवि भी आरोपी था, जो अब बीते करीब 2 महीने से जमानत पर आया हुआ था।

बुधवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 10 बजे गांव से DN कॉलेज की तरफ जा रहा था। रास्ते में सलारपुर रोड पर एक दुकान से म्यूजिक हेडफोन केबल ली। जैसे ही गाड़ी में बैठने लगा, पीछे से आई रिट्ज कार में आए युवकों में से एक ने गोलियां बरसानी शुरू कर दी। कार छोड़ भागने की कोशिश में, मगर भाग नहीं सका। सिर पर गोली लगने की वजह से उसने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।

सूचना के मिलने के तुरंत बाद DSP रविंद्र तोमर, कृष्ण गेट थाना प्रभारी सुनील वत्स, CIA-1 और 2 की टीमों के अलावा FSL टीम मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने मौके से 7 कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। साथ ही घटनास्थल के आसपास के CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज चेक की जा रही है।

अभी तक की जानकारी के मुताबिक इस हत्या को गांव के युवक की हत्या के चलते पनपी रंजिश और प्रेम प्रसंग से जोड़कर देखा ज रहा है। हालांकि अभी पुलिस ने पुष्टि नहीं की है, लेकिन प्रत्यदशियों का कहना है कि गोरखा के साथ कार में एक लड़की भी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser