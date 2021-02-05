पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife, 20 year Sentence For Watchman Who Rapes An 11 year old Student

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोर्ट ने सुनाए दो बड़े फैसले:पत्नी की हत्या करने वाले को उम्रकैद, 11 साल की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म करने वाले चौकीदार को 20 साल की सजा

फरीदाबाद34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जज ने दोनों केसों में दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद बड़े फैसले सुनाए और आरोपियों को सजा दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जज ने दोनों केसों में दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद बड़े फैसले सुनाए और आरोपियों को सजा दी।
  • हत्यारे पति ने चुन्नी से पत्नी का गला घोंटकर उतारा था मौत के घाट
  • चौकीदार ने पानी के बहाने बच्ची को कमरे में बुलाकर किया था दुष्कर्म

पत्नी की गला घोंटकर हत्या करने वाले पति को अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश सरताज बासवाना की कोर्ट ने उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। इस घटना में साथ देने वाले दूसरे आरोपी को 4 साल की सजा सुनाई गई है। जबकि छुटटी के दिन स्कूल में खेलने आई 11 साल की छात्रा को पानी लाने के बहाने कमरे में भेजकर दुष्कर्म करने वाले स्कूल के चौकीदार को अतिरिक्त सत्र नयायाधीश जैसमीन शर्मा की कोर्ट ने 20 साल की सजा सुनाई है। हत्या की घटना अप्रैल 2018 की है।

जबकि दुष्कर्म की घटना मार्च 2019 में अंजाम दी गई थी। पैनल एडवोकेट रविंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि मूलरूप से अलीगढ़ के चंडौस निवासी जयप्रकाश की सादी बुलंदशहर के गांव याकूबपुर निवासी रामपाल की बेटी चेतना के साथ हुई थी। इनके दो बच्चे भी हैं। दोनों यहां फरीदाबाद के सूर्या विहार पार्ट दो में रहते थे। लेकिन शादी के बाद दोनों में अनबन होने लगी थी। 28 अप्रैल 2018 को पति-पत्नी में किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। जब पत्नी सोने लगी, तभी जयप्रकाश ने चुन्नी से उसका गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी।

किसी को बताए बगैर कर दिया अंतिम संस्कार

एडवोकेट रवींद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि हत्यारा पति जयप्रकाश ने अपने साथी ब्रजभूषण के साथ मिलकर हेमसिंह की टैक्सी किराए पर ली। उसने ड्राइवर से कहा कि पत्नी की तबीयत खराब है। उसे बुलंदशहर ले जाना है। जब टैक्सी कमरे पर पहुंची तो जयप्रकाश और उसके दोस्त ब्रजभूषण शव को पीछे वाले सीट पर लिटाकर ग्रेटर नोएडा की ओर चल दिए। जयप्रकाश ने सूरजपुर ग्रेटर नोएडा पहुंचकर तो टैक्सी रुकवाई और उतर गए। उसके बाद सुनसान जगह पर पत्नी के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

साथ ही टैक्सी ड्राइवर हेमसिंह को किसी से चर्चा करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। टैक्सी ड्राइवर हेमसिंह अपने घर आया और 30 अप्रैल को सरायख्वाजा पुलिस से घटना के बारे में शिकायत की। जिस पर केस दर्ज हुआ था। फिर मामले की जांच हुई और कोर्ट ने जयप्रकाश को उम्रकैद और 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना, जबकि साथी ब्रजभूसण को 4 साल की जेल और 5000 रुपए जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई।

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने वाले चौकीदार को 20 साल की कैद

सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली 11 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म करने वाले चौकीदार को सुनवाई के बाद अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश जैसमीन शर्मा की कोर्ट ने 20 साल की सजा सुनाई है। उस पर 40 हजार रूपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है। एडवोकेट रविंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि बच्ची 27 जनवरी 2019 को स्कूल में खेलने गई थी। तभी वहां रहने वाला चौकीदार रंजीतलाल ने उसे पानी लाने के बहाने कमरे में भेज दिया और खुद पीछे पहुंच गया। फिर रंजीत लाल ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

उसके बाद भी वह वह छात्रा को अपनी हवस का सिकार बनाता रहा। 11 मार्च 2019 को चौकीदार ने लड़की से फिर दुष्कर्म किया। परेशान होकर लड़की ने अपनी मां को घटना की जानकारी दी। मां की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया। मामले की जांच पड़ताल हुई और कोर्ट ने रंजीतलाल को दोषी करार देते हुए 20 साल की सजा सुनाई। आरोपी चौकीदार मूलरूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ का रहने वाला है।

ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें