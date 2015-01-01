पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Light Rain Will Increase Cold, Mercury Will Fall By 5 Degrees In 72 Hours, Now Snowfall Of Mountains Will Increase Cold

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेदर अपडेट:हल्की बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड, 72 घंटे में 5 डिग्री तक गिरेगा पारा, अब पहाड़ों की बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी ठंड

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहे। जींद व पानीपत समेत कई जिलों में कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश भी हुई। शनिवार को भी कुछ क्षेत्रों में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। इससे अगले 72 घंटे में रात का पारा तीन से पांच डिग्री तक कम होगा। 12 दिसंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक कुछ जगह गहरी से गहरी धुंध के आसार हैं।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, फरीदाबाद में रात का तापमान 12.5 डिग्री और रोहतक में दिन का तापमान 23.7 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि अब पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी की वजह से यह तेजी से नीचे आएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें