कल से नई व्यवस्था:शादी और समारोह में भीड़ पर सीमा तय, 6 जिलों में हॉल के अंदर 50, बाहर 100 लोग आ सकेंगे

हरियाणा27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
साेनीपत से चंडीगढ़ जा रही 52 सीटों वाली राेडवेज बस में करीब 70 लाेग सवार। कइयाें ने मास्क भी नहीं लगा रखा।
  • पीएम से मीटिंग के बाद फैसला: सोनीपत, गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, हिसार, रेवाड़ी व रोहतक में ज्यादा सख्ती
  • सीएम ने सुझाया: पहले फेज में हेल्थ केयर कर्मचारी व जरूरमंदों को दिया जाएगा टीका

राज्य में बढ़ रहे कोरोना संकट को देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को 8 राज्यों के सीएम के साथ बैठक की, जिसमें हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल भी मौजूद रहे। मीटिंग के बाद सीएम मनोहर लाल ने बताया कि दिल्ली और उत्तर प्रदेश के बाद अब हरियाणा में भी शादियों या अन्य समारोह के लिए लोगों की लिमिट तय हो गई है। प्रदेश के 6 जिलों गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, रेवाड़ी, रोहतक, सोनीपत व हिसार में हॉल के अंदर सिर्फ 50 लोग और खुली जगह में 100 लोगों की इजाजत होगी।

वहीं बाकी जिलों में यह संख्या 100 और 200 रहेगी। यह आदेश 26 नवंबर से लागू होगा। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से वर्चुअल मीटिंग के बाद सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि हमें कोरोना वैक्सीन सब तक पहुंचाने के लिए रणनीति बनाने को कहा गया है, क्योंकि सबको एक साथ वैक्सीन नहीं दी जा सकती।

पहले फेज में हेल्थ केयर कर्मचारी या जिन्हें ज्यादा जरूरत है, उन्हें टीका दिया जाएगा। दूसरे फेज में वैक्सीन जरूरी सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों को दी जाएगी। फिर अगले फेज में उम्र के हिसाब से टीका लगेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में एक करोड़ मास्क वितरित किए जाएंगे। पुलिस और शहरी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि मास्क न पहनने वालों के चालान करना जारी रखें।

कम चल रही बसें इसलिए हो रही भीड़

हरियाणा में रोडवेज की 3200 में से 2200 बसें ही चल रही हैं। 490 बसें किलोमीटर स्कीम की भी हैं। बसें कम चलने से इनमें भीड़ अधिक है। कम लोग ही मास्क लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे में सभी बसें चलाने व यात्रियों की लिमिट तय करने की जरूरत है। परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा का कहना है कि शादियों के कारण आवागमन बढ़ा है। बसों की और जरूरत महसूस हो रही है। सभी जीएम को अनाउंसमेंट कराकर बसें चलाने का कहा है। दिसंबर तक सभी बसें सड़कों पर होंगी।

मौतों में हिसार नया हॉटस्पॉट

  • प्रदेश में 19 सितंबर को पहली लहर की पीक तक प्रदेश में 1208 मौतें हुई थीं। फिर दूसरी लहर में 1028 जानें गईं।
  • पहली लहर में प्रदेश में प्रतिदिन 7 लोगों की मौत हो रही थी और अब 16 लोगों की औसतन रोज जान जा रही है।
  • मौतों के मामले में हिसार प्रदेश का नया हॉटस्पॉट बना है। हिसार में पहले 2 दिन में एक मौत हो रही थी और अब एक दिन में 3 मौतें औसतन रोज हो रही हैं।
  • सिरसा -भिवानी में पहले 3 दिन में एक-एक मौत हो रही थी, लेकिन अब प्रतिदिन दोनों जिलों में 1-1 मौत हो रही है।
  • फतेहाबाद में पहले 4 दिन में एक मौत की औसत थी, अब प्रतिदिन एक मौत की औसत है।

बेड बढ़ाने को तैयार रहें: केंद्रीय टीम

गुड़गांव और फरीदाबाद में एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की तीन सदस्यीय टीम पहुंची। इस दौरान डाॅ. गुलेरिया ने अधिकारियों को अलर्ट करते हुए कहा कि अगले कुछ सप्ताह काफी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। अभी बेडोें की संख्या पर्याप्त है। लेकिन इन्हें बढ़ाने की पूरी तैयारियां होनी चाहिए।

21 हजार पार हुए एक्टिव मरीज

प्रदेश में मंगलवार को 2424 नए संक्रमित मिले और 30 लोगों की जान चली गई। मरीज 2,22,909 हो चुके हैं। अब तक 2265 दम तोड़ चुके हैं। एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 5-5 मौतें फरीदाबाद व भिवानी में हुईं है। राज्य में 1943 मरीज ठीक हुए। अब तक 1,99,278 स्वस्थ हो चुके हंै। अभी भी 21,366 एक्टिव मरीज है। इनमें 445 सीरियस हैं।

1 सप्ताह से नए केसों की तुलना में रिकवरी कम

पिछले एक सप्ताह से प्रदेश में प्रतिदिन जितने नए केस आ रहे हैं, उसके मुकाबले स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या कम रह रही है। यही कारण है कि प्रदेश में सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। पिछली पीक से हम करीब एक हजार मरीज ही पीछे रह गए हैं। अब टेस्टों की संख्या बढ़ी है तो मरीज भी बढ़ सकते हैं।

