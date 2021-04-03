पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादले:2021 में बड़ा फेरबदल, 24 आईएएस बदले, पब्लिक रिलेशन सीएमओ के अफसरों के पास, दास को फिर मिला बिजली विभाग

राजधानी हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
जानिए...किस अधिकारी का कहां हुआ तबादला
जानिए...किस अधिकारी का कहां हुआ तबादला

राज्य सरकार ने नए साल में ब्यूरोक्रेट्स में बड़ा फेरबदल किया है। सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क विभाग अब पूरी तरह सीएमओ के अफसरों के पास आ गया है। सीएम के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी वी उमाशंकर डिपार्टमेंट के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी तो एडिशनल पीएस टू सीएम अमित अग्रवाल को निदेशक की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

पीसी मीना को हटाकर डीजी स्किल डेवलपमेंट और सेक्रेटरी फाइनेंस के पद पर लगाया है। वीएस कुंडु मेट्रोपॉलिटिन डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी गुड़गांव व फरीदाबाद से हटाकर उन्हें लेबर डिपार्टमेंट में लगाया है। उन्हें सैनिक एवं अर्द्ध सैनिक कल्याण विभाग और प्रिंटिंग एंड स्टेशन डिपार्टमेंट भी दिया है। पीके दास को फिर बिजली विभाग को सौंपा है। टीसी गुप्ता को नया हाउसिंग फॉर ऑल डिपार्टमेंट के साथ माइनिंग भी दिया गया है। सीएम अनाउंसमेंट का काम भी वही देखेंगे।

