सफाई व्यवस्था बिगड़ी:तबीयत बिगड़ने पर जा चुकी कई जानें, अपनों से मिलने पहुंच रहे परिजन, सड़क पर जमा पानी से बढ़ी परेशानी

कुंडली बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेश खोखर
कुंडली में किसानों के लिए बनाया राहत सेंटर।

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन में ड्यूटी कर रहे दो पुलिस अफसरों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद भी लोग सजग नहीं दिख रहे हैं। न कोई मास्क लगाए दिख रहा और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नजर आई, जबकि कई किसान तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद दम तोड़ चुके हैं। भले ही मेडिकल कैंप लगे हैं, लेकिन सफाई की व्यवस्था दिन-ब-दिन बदत्तर होती जा रही है।

जल निकासी की व्यव्यस्था न होने से गंदा पानी फैल रहा है। जगह-जगह कीचड़ जमा हो गया। कूड़े के ढेर भी लगने लगे हैं। दिन में मक्खियां और रात में मच्छर परेशान करने लगे हैं। मच्छरों के लिए फॉगिंग मशीनें मंगवा ली हैं, लेकिन मक्खियां व बदबू का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। यहां बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। मेडिकल कैंपों में किसानों को इस तरह की दिक्कतें सामने आने भी लगी हैं।

एसजीपीसी दिल्ली के लंगर में खाना बना रहे हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि यहां खुले में खाना बनता है और खुले में सभी खाते हैं। सूखी जगह पर सड़कों पर झाड़ू से सफाई तो कर लेते हैं, लेकिन कीचड़ और पानी से दिक्कत हो रही है। मंच से भी किसान नेता अपील करने लगे हैं कि अपने आसपास खुद सफाई रखें, प्रशासन के भरोसे न रहें। तबीयत खराब होने पर तुरंत इलाज करवाएं।

पैरों को आराम देने के लिए लगवाई गईं 25 मसाज करने की मशीन

आंदोलन स्थल पर यूके बेस्ड संस्था खालसा एड ने किसानों के लिए 25 पैर मसाज वाली मशीनें लगा दी हैं। संस्था कैंप के प्रभारी अमरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि एक मशीन की कीमत 15 हजार रुपए है, हमने 25 मशीनें लगाई हैं, जिससे थके हुए किसानों को आराम मिले। 5 मशीनें एक्स्ट्रा में रखी हैं कि कोई खराब हो जाए तो उन्हें प्रयोग कर सकें। कुछ लोगों ने पेड़ों के नीचे मुफ्त में बाल काटने का काम शुरू कर दिया है।

शादी में जमकर नाचे

कुंडली में रहने वाले लोगों का जीवन अब किसानों के साथ घुल-मिल गया है। शुक्रवार को यहां एक शादी थी और दूल्हे की घुड़चढ़ी हाईवे से निकली। इस दौरान पंजाब से आए किसानों ने ढोल बजवा कर जमकर डांस किया। इस पर शादी वाला परिवार और दूल्हा भी काफी खुश नजर आया।

बीमार किसान नेता से मिलने पहुंचे रिश्तेदार

किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल की तबीयत पिछले दिनों खराब हो गई थी तो शुक्रवार को उनके परिवार वाले और रिश्तेदार मिलने के लिए पहुंचे। उनका हौंसला बढ़ाया और दिनभर धरने में भी शामिल रहे।

