तकनीक का प्रयोग:चंडीगढ़ में बैठकर मंत्री-अफसर 50 हजार लोगों से कर सकेंगे बात, पंचायत विभाग वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस सिस्टम बनाने में जुटा

राजधानी हरियाणा32 मिनट पहले
  • जिला-पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय समेत 170 लोकेशन पर लगेगा सिस्टम

(मनोज कुमार) पंचायत विभाग अब अपने अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों समेत लगभग 50 हजार लोगों से एक साथ बात कर सकेगी। विभाग अपना खुद का वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस का सिस्टम तैयार करने में जुटा है। जिसमें फिलहाल 750 यूजर के लिए रहेगा। लेकिन इसकी क्षमता एक हजार तक रखी जाएगी। इसमें कैमरे की क्वालिटी इतनी बेहतर होगी कि एक लिंक पर सामने 40-50 लोग बैठें तो उनके चेहरे आसानी से दिखाई दें। वीसी का यह सिस्टम प्रदेश मुख्यालय के अलावा कुल 170 लोकेशन पर लगेगा।

इसमें 22 जिलों के साथ 142 पंचायत समितियां, ट्रेनिंग सेंटर शामिल होंगे। सिस्टम लगने के बाद पंचायत विभाग के अधिकारियों को न तो आमने-सामने बैठने की जरूरत होगी और न ही वीसी के लिए दूसरे विभाग या जिला प्रशासन के सिस्टम की आवश्यकता रहेगी। विभाग की ओर से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस सिस्टम लगाए जाने को लेकर टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। संभावना है कि 2021 में यह योजना सिरे चढ़ जाएगी।

प्रतिनिधियों से कर सकेंगे सीधी बात

पंचायत मंत्री या विभाग के सीनियर अफसर न केवल अफसरों के साथ बल्कि पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों से भी कभी भी सीधे आमने-सामने बात कर सकेंगे। इससे उनका संपर्क भी बना रहेगा।

मोबाइल पर भी हो सकेगी वीसी

वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस का लिंक ऑफिस के सिस्टम के साथ लैपटॉप, मोबाइल, कप्यूटर के लिए भी प्रावधान किया जाएगा। इससे व्यक्ति कहीं भी होगा तो वह सीधे जुड़ सकेगा।

समय-पैसा बचेगा, काम भी रहेंगे जारी

फिलहाल पंचायत विभाग के अधिकारियों की प्रदेश स्तरीय मीटिंग होने पर उन्हें चंडीगढ़ मुख्यालय आना पड़ता है। इससे समय खराब होने के साथ सरकार पर टीए-डीए और गाड़ी के तेल के खर्चे का भार भी पड़ता है। इसके अलावा अधिकारियों के अपने ब्लाॅक या जिला मुख्यालय छोड़ने से स्थानीय कार्य भी प्रभावित होते हैं। आम लोग भी अपनी शिकायतें लेकर कार्यालयों में पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में यह सिस्टम शुरू होने से काफी लाभ होगा।

