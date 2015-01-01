पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा भवन पर विवाद:पंजाब के राज्यपाल से मिला हरियाणा का विधायक मंडल, सीएम और पूर्व सीएम भी थे साथ; लगाया 20 कमरे कब्जाने का आरोप

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर को मांगपत्र सौंपते हरियाणा के प्रतिनिधमंडल के सदस्य। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा भी शामिल थे।
  • 17 अक्टूबर 1966 को पंजाब पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 1966 के तहत हुआ था हरियाणा एवं पंजाब विधानसभा भवन का बंटवारा
  • मांग-बंटवारे का सम्मान करते हुए इमारत में 24630 वर्ग फीट स्थान खाली करके हरियाणा विधानसभा को सौंपा जाए

बड़ा भाई-छोटा भाई कहलाने वाले उत्तर भारत के दो राज्यों पंजाब और हरियाणा में विवाद आए दिन और गहराता जा रहा है। विधानसभा भवन में हिस्सेदारी के मामले को लेकर शुक्रवार को हरियाणा के विधायकों का प्रतिनिधमंडल पंजाब के राज्यपाल से मिला है। हरियाणा की तरफ से आरोप लगाया गया है कि विधानसभा में उसके हिस्से के 20 कमरों पर पंजाब ने अवैध रूप से कब्जा किया हुआ है। राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर ने भरोसा दिया कि हरियाणा को विधानसभा में उसका हिस्सा अवश्य मिलेगा।

बता दें कि 1 नवंबर 1966 को पंजाब से अलग होकर बोली और भौगोलिक स्थिति के आधार पर हरियाणा राज्य के रूप में अस्तित्व में आया था। इसके बाद से दोनों राज्यों की राजधानी चंडीगढ़ में ही है और दोनों ही राज्य अपना-अपना हक जता रहे हैं। लंबे अर्से से यह विवाद सुलझने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा। इसी के साथ राजधानी में विधानसभा भवन भी दोनों का एक ही है। मौजूदा स्थिति यह है कि हरियाणा के हिस्से के 20 कमरे अभी पंजाब के पास हैं। हरियाणा के विधानसभा कर्मचारियों और विभिन्न राजनैतिक पार्टियों के मंत्री-विधायकों और समितियों की बैठक के लिए पर्याप्त स्थान नहीं है। इसी मसले को लेकर हरियाणा की तरफ से उठाई गई है।

विधानसभा सत्र के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को विधानसभा भवन में हिस्सेदारी का मामला भी उठा। 20 कमरों का कब्जा लेने के लिए सर्वसम्मति से पारित एक प्रस्ताव पास किया गया। इसके बाद इस मसले को लेकर पंजाब के राज्यपाल से मिलने का फैसला किया गया। इसी फैसले के चलते मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल की अगुवाई में सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर से मिला। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता, पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय मंत्री अनूप धानक, नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, विधायक रघुवीर सिंह कादियान और किरण चौधरी शामिल रहे।

बदनौर को सौंपे ज्ञापन में हरियाणा ने कहा है कि विधानसभा भवन में हरियाणा के हिस्से में आते 20 कमरों पर आज भी पंजाब ने अवैध तौर से कब्जा किया हुआ है। हमारे कर्मचारियों, विभिन्न दल के नेताओं, मंत्रियों व समितियों की बैठक के लिए पर्याप्त स्थान नहीं है। पंजाब सरकार या पंजाब विधानसभा अध्यक्ष से हरियाणा का सदन अनुरोध करता है कि पंजाब पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 1966 के तहत जो हरियाणा एवं पंजाब विधान भवन का बंटवारा 17 अक्टूबर 1966 को हुआ था, उसका सम्मान करते हुए हरियाणा और पंजाब भवन की इमारत में 24630 वर्ग फीट स्थान खाली करके हरियाणा विधानसभा को सौंपा जाए।

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने बताया कि राज्यपाल वीपी बदनौर ने उनका हक दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया है। राज्यपाल ने कहा कि वो विधानसभा के सही बंटवारे के लिए चंडीगढ़ के चीफ इंजीनियर को बुलाकर इस विषय की जांच करवाएंगे। इस मामले को सुलझाने के लिए तीन सदस्यीय एक कमेटी भी गठित की जाएगी। हरियाणा को उसका हिस्सा अवश्य मिलेगा।

