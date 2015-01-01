पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मातम में बदला त्योहार का जश्न:गुरुग्राम में आपसी विवाद के बाद युवक ने गोली मारकर की दोस्त की हत्या, दिवाली मनाने आया था आरोपी

गुरुग्राम20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिवाली की रात दोस्त ने दोस्त की गोली मारकर हत्या की।
  • दोनों में अच्छी दोस्ती थी और दोनों अकसर साथ बैठकर शराब पीते थे।

दिवाली का जश्न मनाने आए युवक ने अपने ही दोस्त की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। वारदात हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम स्थित शिवाजी नगर थाना क्षेत्र की है। हत्या के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। आरोपी की शिनाख्त के लिए पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, मूल रूप से बिहार के छपरा निवासी 28 साल का गौरव पूरे परिवार के साथ गांधी नगर इलाके में रहता है। कुछ दिन पहले गांधी नगर में ही गोलू नाम का एक युवक रहने आया था। शनिवार शाम को गोलू अपने एक अन्य दोस्त के साथ गौरव के घर दिवाली मनाने आया था।

मृतक और आरोपी थे अच्छे दोस्त

गोलू और गौरव के बीच दोनों में अच्छी दोस्ती थी और दोनों अकसर साथ बैठकर शराब पीते थे। शनिवार रात को भी दोनों ने साथ बैठकर शराब की, लेकिन इस दौरान दोनों में किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। झगड़े के बीच गोलू ने गौरव पर गोली चला दी, जो उसके सिर में लगी। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद गोलू अपने दोस्त के साथ फरार हो गया। उधर, परिजनों ने पुलिस को वारदात की सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही शिवाजी नगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस आयुक्त राजेंद्र सिंह भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। मृतक के परिजनों की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें