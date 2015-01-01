पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Naib Tehsildar, 6 Officers And Employees Including BDPO Suspended Due To Negligence In Duty

शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई:ड्यूटी में लापरवाही करने पर नायब तहसीलदार, बीडीपीओ समेत 6 अफसर और कर्मचारी सस्पेंड

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएम विंडो, सोशल मीडिया, ग्रीवांस ट्रैकर की समीक्षा बैठक के बाद जारी किए आदेश
  • कई घोटाले के मामले आए सामने, सरकारी कार्यों में अनियमितता की

सीएम विंडो पर आने वाली शिकायतों के प्रति लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप में नायब तहसीलदार और बीडीओ समेत 6 अफसरों व कर्मचारियों को सस्पेंड करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। आदेश सीएम विंडो, सोशल मीडिया ग्रीवांस ट्रैकर की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री के सुशासन प्रोग्राम के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर राकेश गुप्ता एवं मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी भूपेश्वर दयाल ने जारी किए।

समीक्षा में पानीपत के रेरकलां गांव के सरपंच को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पानीपत के पुलिस अधीक्षक को स्पेशल टीम बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया। उक्त सरपंच गांव के पंचायती फंड से 1.87 करोड़ का गबन कर फरार है। ऐसे मामले में मेवात के पंचायती फंड से फर्जी कागजों पर 1.60 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक निकालने पर बीडीओ अमित कुमार व तत्कालीन पंचायत सचिव को निलंबित करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

पंचायती राज विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी निलंबित

यमुनानगर के भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में सही जवाब न देने के चलते पंचायती राज विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी ऋषि डांगी को निलंबित करने का आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। महेंद्रगढ़ के नारनौल में पीडब्ल्यूडी की जमीन पर एक बिल्डर का अवैध कब्जा करने में सहयोग करने पर तत्कालीन कार्यकारी अधिकारी नगर परिषद बीएन भारती के खिलाफ कड़ी अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई का आदेश देने के साथ तत्कालीन बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर भीम सिंह को निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया गया। करनाल में सहकारिता विभाग में कार्यरत इंस्पेक्टर अमित कुमार को भी निलंबित किया है।

फर्जी कागजों के आधार पर बने नायब तहसीलदार

फर्जी कागजों के आधार पर नायब तहसीलदार बने शिवराज सिंह को निलंबित करते हुए दो प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के आदेश जारी किए गए। एक प्राथमिकी पटवारी न होने के बावजूद नायब तहसीलदार बनने का फर्जीवाड़ा करने पर और दूसरी प्राथमिकी सरकारी जमीन की फर्जी एनओसी जारी करने के मामले में दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया गया। कैथल में अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन का सरकार के नाम इंतकाल न चढ़ाने के मामले में तत्कालीन पटवारी जय सिंह को निलंबित किया गया है।

बीडीपीओ को नोटिस जारी

स्थानीय निकाय विभाग में शिकायत के बाद जांच कराई तो कनीना के तत्कालीन नपा सचिव रोहताश के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई का आदेश दिया गया। बौंद खंड के बीडीओ सुभाष शर्मा को समय पर जवाब नहीं देने के चलते कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया। गुरुग्राम में 40 हजार वर्ग गज सरकारी भूमि पर मिलीभगत करके बिल्डर का कब्जा कराने की जांच के चलते सहायक रजिस्ट्रार सतीश रोहिल्ला और ऋषि कुमार के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया गया।

डीटीपी पर कार्रवाई के आदेश

रोहतक में पानी की होदी को स्वीमिंग पूल दर्शाकर फर्जी रिपोर्ट देने पर डीटीपी मनदीप सिहाग के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिया। गुरुग्राम सेक्टर-18 में गलत कैलकुलेशन कर प्राॅपर्टी डीलर को फायदा पहुंचाने पर तत्कालीन एस्टेट ऑफिसर भारत भूषण गोगिया के खिलाफ चार्जशीट के आदेश दिए गए। संबंधित डीलर से राशि की ब्याज सहित रिकवरी करने का आदेश भी दिया गया। डीएफएससी सीमा शर्मा की जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

सीएम ने दिए 8 अफसरों को चार्जशीट करने के निर्देश

मुख्यमंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर आई पंचकूला की शिकायत पर 8 अधिकारियों को चार्जशीट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सीएम के ट्विटर हैंडल पर पंचकूला में घग्गर पार के सेक्टरों पर बनी सड़कों पर ठेकेदारों के साथ हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण, पंचकूला के अधिकारियों द्वारा मिलीभगत कर सरकार को करोड़ों रुपए का चूना लगाने की जानकारी दी है। राज्य चौकसी ब्यूरो की जांच के बाद भी अधिकारी अन्य अधिकारियों को बचाने में लगे रहे, जिसके चलते इस मामले में लिप्त दो कार्यकारी अभियंता अशोक राणा और आदित्य शर्मा, दो एसडीओ राजेश खुराना और एमपी शर्मा, दो जेई पूरन चंद और सुभाष चंद, एक रिटायर्ड एक्सईएन भूपेंद्र पाल व एक रिटायर्ड एसडीओ सुनील जैन पर सरकार को करोड़ों रुपए का चूना लगाने के चलते जांच और चार्जशीट करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

