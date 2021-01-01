पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:243 दिनों बाद एक साथ आठ जिलों में नया कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला

राजधानी हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को 14 जिलों में 106 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। 243 दिन बाद ऐसा पहली बार मौका आया है, जब आठ जिलों में एक साथ कोई भी नया पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला है। इससे पहले 31 मई को किसी भी जिले में मरीज नहीं मिले थे। परंतु इसके अगले ही दिन एक जून को 15 जिलों में नए मरीज मिले। इसके बाद लगातार जिलों में केसों की संख्या बढ़ती गई।

शुक्रवार को हिसार, रेवाड़ी, महेंद्रगढ़, भिवानी, झज्जर, पलवल, फतेहाबाद व चरखी दादरी में मरीजों की संख्या जीरो रही है। 106 मरीजों में 39 तो गुड़गांव में ही मिले हैं। इधर, तीन दिन बाद एक बार फिर एक मौत फरीदाबाद में हुई है। राज्य में अब तक 2,68,257 पॉजिटिव में 3022 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। जबकि 2,63,501 कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक हो चुके हैं। 24 घंटे में ही ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 154 रही है। राज्य में अब 1734 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 98.22 प्रतिशत हो चुका है।

जानिए...आज तक की स्थिति

5144281 लोगों के सैंपल की जांच हुई।

4872696 सैंपल आ चुके हैं निगेटिव।

2,68,257 हो गई पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या।

3877की रिपोर्ट का अभी इंतजार है।

16474 संदिग्ध मरीजों के सैंपल लिए 24 घंटे में।

