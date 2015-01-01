पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Newly Elected Officers Of Haryana's Largest Bar Association Took Oath, Allegations Of Election Disturbances

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समारोह का आयोजन:हरियाणा की सबसे बड़ी बार एसोसिएशन के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने ली शपथ, चुनाव में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे

फरीदाबाद6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला बार एसोसिएशन के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने शपथ ग्रहण की।
  • एडवोकेट राजेश बैंसला ने चुनाव में गड़बड़ी होने का आरोप लगाकर कोर्ट में जाने की बात कही

हरियाणा की सबसे बड़ी जिला बार एसोसिएशन के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ ली। जबकि दूसरे पक्ष के प्रधान पद के प्रत्याशी रहे एडवोकेट राजेश बैंसला ने चुनाव में गड़बड़ी होने का आरोप लगाकर कोर्ट में जाने की बात कही है।

बता दें कि 10 नवंबर को बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव बार काउंसिल आफ इंडिया के आदेश पर दिल्ली बार एसोसिएशन के दो सदस्यों की निगरानी में संपन्न कराया गया था। चुनाव में विवेक उर्फ बॉबी रावत प्रधान, राजकुमार तंवर वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान, विकास भड़ाना उपप्रधान, नरेश रावत कोषाध्यक्ष, अरुण नागर संयुक्त सचिव के पद पर निर्वाचित हुए हैं।

गुरुवार का जिला बार रूम में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को शपथ दिलाई गई। इस मौके पर निवर्तमान प्रधान संजीव चौधरी, चुनाव अधिकारी निर्दोष गुर्जर मौजूद रहे। जबकि महासचिव नरेंद्र शर्मा, संयुक्त सचिव संजीव अत्री और लाइब्रेरियन विजयपाल ने चुनाव में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का विरोध किया।

इधर निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी शपथ ग्रहण कर रहे थे तो दूसरी तरफ राजेश बैंसला अपने चैंबर में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करके चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगा रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि कुल 2222 सदस्यों ने मतदान किया था, मगर ईवीएम ने 1841 मत ही दिखाए। 341 मतों की हेरफेर की गई है।

प्रेसवार्ता में बार काउंसिल के पूर्व मनोनीत सदस्य शिवदत्त वशिष्ठ, पूर्व प्रधान जेपी अधाना, पूर्व महासचिव अनिल पराशर, हरीश चेतल, सुधीर चपराना, पवन कौशिक मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें